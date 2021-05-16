Workers union applauds Murphy for maintaining mask mandate

United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 1.3 million essential food and retail workers — including 52,000 New Jersey frontline workers, applauded Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday for his action to maintain New Jersey’s statewide mask mandate and other vital COVID safety measures.

United Food and Commercial Workers, also known as UFCW, criticized the CDC’s new indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people, saying it will force frontline retail workers in New Jersey and across the country to play “vaccination police” to determine which customers need to follow mask mandates still in place in many regions and businesses.

UFCW is calling on states across the country to follow the lead of Gov. Murphy and Gov. David Ige in Hawaii and put public health and safety first by maintaining mask mandates and other COVID safety measures.

"New Jersey frontline grocery workers have put their lives on the line daily to make sure families have the food they need during this pandemic," said Marc Perrone, UFCW International president in a statement. "Gov. Murphy is showing the leadership New Jersey workers and families need by putting public health and safety first and keeping the state's mask mandate in place."