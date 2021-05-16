 Skip to main content
Workers union applauds Murphy for maintaining mask mandate
Health care professionals from across Virginia answer questions about vaccinations for COVID.in this Department of Health video.

United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 1.3 million essential food and retail workers  — including 52,000 New Jersey frontline workers, applauded Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday for his action to maintain New Jersey’s statewide mask mandate and other vital COVID safety measures.

United Food and Commercial Workers, also known as UFCW, criticized the CDC’s new indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people, saying it will force frontline retail workers in New Jersey and across the country to play “vaccination police” to determine which customers need to follow mask mandates still in place in many regions and businesses.

UFCW is calling on states across the country to follow the lead of Gov. Murphy and Gov. David Ige in Hawaii and put public health and safety first by maintaining mask mandates and other COVID safety measures.

"New Jersey frontline grocery workers have put their lives on the line daily to make sure families have the food they need during this pandemic," said Marc Perrone, UFCW International president in a statement. "Gov. Murphy is showing the leadership New Jersey workers and families need by putting public health and safety first and keeping the state's mask mandate in place."

UFCW was one of the first groups to call on elected and business leaders to enact strong COVID safety measures like mask mandates when the pandemic first began, Perrone said.

"As the union for frontline food and retail workers in New Jersey and across the country, UFCW is calling on governors to follow the lead of states like New Jersey and Hawaii that are doing the right thing by keeping these life-saving mask mandates in place as we work to vaccinate the millions of Americans still at risk as this pandemic continues," Perrone said.

