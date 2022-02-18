Woodbine receives $650K in grant money from NJDOT for bikeways, volunteer fire department

Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky announced Friday the borough will receive a combined $645,000 in grant money from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Bikeways Grant Program.

This award will be used to extend the bike path on Sumner Avenue, from Heilprin Avenue to Fidler Road.

This will add about six-tenths of a mile to connect to more publicly-owned sites to the county bike system, the Coastal Heritage Trail, Pinelands Byway and the greater state bikeways system, Pikolycky said.

Future projects will connect the EcoPark and municipal airport to the main borough's bike system along DeHirsch Avenue to form a loop, the mayor added.

Woodbine swears in council members to new terms WOODBINE — Two Borough Council members were sworn in to new terms Thursday during the boroug…

“I would like to thank NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and her staff for all their hard work making worthwhile projects like bikeways a top priority," Pikolycky said. "Every additional foot of new paths benefits our residents, visitors, and local economies. This would not be possible without the Commissioner’s support."

Planning for this grant began last June, with the NJDOT's Bureau of Safety, Bicycle and Pedestrian Programs offering assistance in developing a plan to improve multimodal accessibility and safety.

The borough will also receive $5,000 to go toward its volunteer firefighters' helmets and turnout gear.

Pikolycky noted the mandatory replacement of structure firefighting equipment every 10 years as to why this grant money is important for the borough. It will help lower the burden of borough taxpayers to support the volunteer fire department, he said.

Pikolycky thanked Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, DEP Office of Local Government Assistance Director Kerry Pflugh and their staff for the help.

Woodbine awarded funding in the amount of 150k from NJDOT Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine has r…

"Woodbine can't be successful without our partners at the state and county level," he added.

This is the latest grant the borough has received from the NJDOT. In September, Woodbine received $150,000 in grant money that went toward the reconstruction and resurfacing of Clay Street between Heilprin and Monroe avenues.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.