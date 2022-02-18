Woodbine receives $650K in grant money from NJDOT for bikeways, firefighters

WOODBINE — The borough will receive $645,000 in grant money from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Bikeways Grant Program, Mayor William Pikolycky said Friday.
The award will be used to extend the bike path on Sumner Avenue from Heilprin Avenue to Fidler Road.
This will add about six-tenths of a mile to connect more publicly owned sites to the county bike system, the Coastal Heritage Trail, Pinelands Byway and the greater state bikeways system, Pikolycky said in a news release.
Future projects will connect the EcoPark and municipal airport to the borough's bike system along DeHirsch Avenue to form a loop, the mayor said.
"Every additional foot of new paths benefits our residents, visitors and local economies," Pikolycky said.
The borough also will receive $5,000 to go toward its volunteer firefighters' helmets and turnout gear.
Pikolycky said the money will help lower the burden of borough taxpayers to support the volunteer fire department.
