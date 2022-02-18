 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbine receives $650K in grant money from NJDOT for bikeways, firefighters

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

WOODBINE — The borough will receive $645,000 in grant money from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Bikeways Grant Program, Mayor William Pikolycky said Friday.

The award will be used to extend the bike path on Sumner Avenue from Heilprin Avenue to Fidler Road.

This will add about six-tenths of a mile to connect more publicly owned sites to the county bike system, the Coastal Heritage Trail, Pinelands Byway and the greater state bikeways system, Pikolycky said in a news release.

Future projects will connect the EcoPark and municipal airport to the borough's bike system along DeHirsch Avenue to form a loop, the mayor said.

"Every additional foot of new paths benefits our residents, visitors and local economies," Pikolycky said.

The borough also will receive $5,000 to go toward its volunteer firefighters' helmets and turnout gear.

Pikolycky said the money will help lower the burden of borough taxpayers to support the volunteer fire department.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

