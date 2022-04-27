Wind power, public safety building top issues at Ocean City Council debate

OCEAN CITY — For some questions put to the six candidates for three at-large seats on City Council on Monday, there was complete agreement.

None of the candidates wants to ever see alcohol sales or allow diners to bring their own bottles to city restaurants. The town has been dry since its foundation as a religious retreat in the late 19th century.

Similarly, while other towns plan to welcome cannabis sales, and the revenue they are expected to bring, legal weed will not be any more welcome in the barrier island resort town than alcohol was when 1933 saw prohibition repealed, at least as far as all six candidates are concerned.

“We are one of the only towns in America where you will not see alcohol in a public place. That is why people come here, and that is why we are America’s family resort,” said Karen Bergman. “And that is why I am vehemently against BYOB or selling alcohol in Ocean City.”

In one case, a question about allowing alcohol sales at the candidate forum at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School drew a one-word response: “No.”

That came from John Polcini, known in town as “Tony,” running for office for the first time this year. On several matters, he said he was still learning the issues.

Polcini has teamed up with incumbents Bergman and Pete Madden, who are running for reelection this year in a slate aligned with incumbent Mayor Jay Gillian. Also on the ballot are Tom Rotondi, who is already a councilman representing the 2nd Ward, former 1st Ward Councilman Mike DeVlieger, who resigned from council last year, and Donna Moore, who ran unsuccessfully to fill DeVlieger’s ward seat last November.

Moore has often attended council meetings, usually presenting an environmental message or calling for reducing the use of weed killers and pesticides on the island. Of the candidates speaking at the event, she was the only one to bring her own reusable water bottle.

While three candidates are running as a team, Moore, DeVlieger and Rotondi have said they are not running together and are not supporting either candidate for mayor, Gillian or challenger Keith Hartzell.

DeVlieger said the family crisis that led to his resignation from council last summer has been resolved, and he’s ready to return.

Candidates weighed in on questions regarding a proposal for wind turbines off the coast. Ocean Wind, set to be the first of a series of wind energy projects, calls for huge turbines off the coast of New Jersey, including off Ocean City.

DeVlieger has been a vocal critic of the proposal, which he said would hurt wildlife and the local fishing industry.

Madden said President Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy back the multimillion-dollar offshore wind project, suggesting the city should work to get the best deal possible, seeking concessions or compensation for taxpayers.

Polcini suggested pushing to have the turbines moved farther from the coast.

Rotondi criticized the idea that the city cannot stop the proposal, saying he will fight tooth and nail against the plan, and criticized a state move to take a decision on bringing power lines from the turbines across the city out of council’s hands.

“The question is, what should City Council do? And I’m saying they should do anything and everything they can to stop it. All means necessary,” DeVlieger said. “Some say there’s nothing we can do, I say that’s nonsense. Every bully wants the weak person to think there’s nothing they can do.”

He suggested lawsuits and other actions to delay the project, which is going through the federal permitting process.

Moore said there were concerns with the offshore wind proposal but said human-induced climate change is a fact, and dramatic steps need to be taken to address it. She said the turbines will be hard to see when there is haze on the horizon.

Another area of disagreement included an administration proposal for a $42 million public safety building, replacing the Fire Department headquarters at Sixth Street and West Avenue and relocating the city’s skate park. The site is between the Ocean City Primary School and the Ocean City Tabernacle.

Police now use a former school building that is more than a century old. Officials have said for years the building does not meet the department’s needs, but so far there has not been a consensus on how to replace it, with the latest proposal lacking council support.

“I know that we have been working on this for as long as I’ve been involved because it is in dire need of repair, or dire need of replacement,” said Bergman. “I am really not sure at this point where the best location for that would be.”

Rotondi took issue with the placement, arguing the police station should not be placed near the school out of safety concerns.

“I think the best location is where it’s at. Maybe across the street,” he said. “I’m sorry, I’m never going to be for that location.”

DeVlieger also opposed moving the skate park, for which he advocated. He would like to put a police station in the parking lot near the bus terminal on Ninth Street, while Moore suggested building new in the parking lot across the street from the current police station downtown, and then consider putting a parking garage where the current station stands.

Madden said the city administration had looked at the options suggested, and more.

“This is all unfortunately easier said than done, and as a council person, I have one vote of seven,” Madden said. But the city needs a new police station and will soon need major work to the firehouse.

“Is that the ideal location? No. None is. No matter where you put a police station, no matter where you put a new building for two huge operations, there’s no ideal location on an island where land is at a premium. You have to do the best you can with what you have.”

He said the city needs to agree on a plan and move forward soon, because the project will just get more expensive over time.

The Ocean City Sentinel newspaper sponsored the event, with editor and publisher David Nahan moderating.

More than 100 people attended in person at the candidate forum at the high school, and more than 300 people watched the event remotely.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

