Will Atlantic City voters choose a move to nonpartisan elections?

ATLANTIC CITY — City voters will decide Nov. 8 whether future municipal elections should be nonpartisan and conducted in May, instead of how elections are now conducted with candidate’s parties listed on a ballot for a June primary and November general election.

The question was added to the ballot for Atlantic City voters following a petition drive by a group of residents unhappy with Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s leadership.

Candidates would no longer run as members of particular parties, but as individuals.

The Democratic Party dominates the city, and the lone Republican council member Jesse Kurtz, of the 6th Ward, supports the change, as do Democratic Council President George Tibbitt and Democratic council members Bruce Weekes and LaToya Dunston.

Supporters of the change say the goal is to make it easier for ordinary people to get involved in government, compared to the situation now with partisan elections. Currently the Democratic municipal committee, controlled by Small supporters, determines which candidates to support — and critics say that favors connected people too much.

Opponents say it adds the cost of another election to the city budget and will result in lower turnout for both nonpartisan elections and for primary and general elections for county, state and federal offices.

Opposing the change are Small, who calls it an attempt by Republicans and supporters of his political foe Craig Callaway, a get-out-the-vote consultant now working for Republicans, to harm the Democratic Party and to wrest power from him.

Five council members also oppose the move to nonpartisan elections: council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, Stephanie Marshall, Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, MD Hossain Morshed and Muhammad Zia.

Nonpartisan elections can cut down on bickering between the parties, according to John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

But that effect will be muted in Atlantic City because Democrats are so dominant there, and will likely remain dominant despite the change.

There are negatives to giving up the partisan approach, Froonjian said.

Without a primary contest, factors not related to a candidate’s qualifications can determine the outcome.

“Often a nonpartisan election becomes a personality contest, or the one with the most name recognition triumphs,” Froonjian said.

And turnout can be extremely low, because it is an extra election held out of sync with primaries and general elections where city residents will still vote on county, state and federal candidates.

“Taking it out of the general election makes it really a small-scale election, more akin to a school board election than the general,” Froonjian said. “In lower-turnout elections, weird things can happen. It doesn’t take a lot of votes either way to swing an election.”

Those opposed also caution that the Democratic Party has done a good job of making sure diverse candidates are supported, and a nonpartisan system would risk losing that diversity.

Partisan elections also allow local candidates to run on the “party line” or under well-known national and state candidates, Froonjian said.

Sometimes a well-known local candidate can even help county and state candidates with low name recognition, he said.

“It helps both ways up and down (the ballot),” Froonjian said.

Partisan elections also allow voters to easily identify which candidate is most in line with their thinking, Froonjian said.

“Especially at the local level, voters may not have the time or inclination to research candidates on their own or explore what positions they hold,” Froonjian said. “It’s a shortcut for people to endorse the party they prefer without having to get in the weeds of political positions.”

If approved on Election Day, the change is likely to benefit Republicans and a faction of Democrats who are pushing back against the Small administration, Froonjian said.