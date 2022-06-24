Wildwood officials accused of health benefits fraud

WILDWOOD — Mayor Pete Bryon, former Mayor Ernest V. Troiano Jr. and current city Commissioner Steven E. Mikulski were charged Friday with fraudulently participating in the State Health Benefits Program, acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Byron, 67; Troiano, 71; and Mikulski, 57, were each charged with theft by unlawful taking and tampering with public records information.

The investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability began with a referral from the state Division of Pensions and Benefits, Platkin said.

“Today we bring charges against current and former public and elected officials for what we allege are breaches of the public trust,” Platkin said in a news release. “We will work tirelessly to root out public corruption and restore faith in our institutions.”

Since 2010, New Jersey law has required elected officials to be full-time employees "whose hours of work are fixed at 35 or more per week" to be eligible to participate in the State Health Benefits Program and receive employer-provided health care.

The investigation found Byron, Troiano and Mikulski were never eligible because they were never full-time employees as defined by state law, Platkin said. They did not receive vacation, sick or personal days, and they maintained no regular schedule.

It is alleged, however, that all three fraudulently enrolled in the plan and received publicly funded health benefits.

"Pete Byron didn’t do anything wrong," said Byron's attorney, William J. Hughes Jr., in a statement shortly after Platkin's announcement.

"The fact was, they did work more than 35 hours," Hughes said of his client as well as Troiano and Mikulski.

Hughes said a local city resolution that enabled the men to enroll was vetted by the city's administration and legal counsel and that the men's enrollment was publicly known.

Troiano and Byron were elected to Wildwood's three-member City Commission in 2011, and Troiano was sworn in as mayor. Both voted in 2011 to pass a resolution that declared themselves full-time employees working "a minimum of 35 hours per week" for Wildwood, Platkin said. They then enrolled in the State Health Benefits Program.

While Troiano and Byron did not work a regular full-time schedule, Platkin said, they falsely signed and submitted timesheets to the city indicating they worked full days Monday through Friday.

As a result, Wildwood and the state plan paid more than $286,500 in premiums and claims on behalf of Troiano from July 2011 through December 2019. As for Byron — who was sworn in as mayor in January 2020 after defeating Troiano — the state plan paid more than $608,900 in premiums and claims on his behalf from July 2011 through 2021.

Mikulski became a member of Wildwood's commission in 2020. He enrolled in the state plan, and since then, Wildwood and the plan have paid more than $103,000 in premiums and claims on his behalf through October 2021. It's alleged Mikulski knowingly made false statements in a "Health Benefits Enrollment and/or Change Form" submitted by the city.

Hughes said the state, if it had known there was a problem, should have alerted the city.

"Rather than approaching the city and tell them there is a problem, they have made this a criminal matter," Hughes said. "The state statute is not all that clear and Pete Byron did not violate the law and he is going to be vindicated."

Hughes' other point was that the state at the time the statute was being prepared said it was going to provide guidance regarding elected officials.

"And they never did." Hughes said.

