While waiting on appeal, Atlantic County Dems appoint Witherspoon to District 3 commission seat

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the order Dec. 21 as a COVID-19 safety measure.

The Democrats filed an appeal last week, which is awaiting a hearing in the Appellate Division. The Democrats also filed to have a stay of an April 20 special election, pending a decision on the appeal, Suleiman said.

It is probable that Witherspoon's appointment will come up at the next commissioners meeting Jan. 19, Steedle said. He said he hopes to have his review of the matter finished by then.

Witherspoon's appointment has precedent, Suleiman said. He cited the case of current Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester, from 2012.

Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said this situation is not Witherspoon's fault, nor the fault of Republican Andrew Parker, her opponent in the election.

"It's (Democratic Clerk) Ed McGettigan's fault," Davis said.

Ultimately, it is up to the Board of Commissioners to determine whether it wants to accept Witherspoon's appointment, but Davis said the Democrats should follow the courts and what has been ordered and participate in the April 20 special election.