While waiting on appeal, Atlantic County Dems appoint Witherspoon to District 3 commission seat

MAYS LANDING — Members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee from Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships voted unanimously Monday to appoint Thelma Witherspoon to the vacant District 3 commissioner seat.
The appointment is temporary pending an appeal of a recent court decision ordering a special election be held for the seat.
"I look forward to joining the Board of Commissioners and serving the residents of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships," Witherspoon, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday. "I am hopeful that we will win on appeal, and I'd like to thank Chairman (Michael) Suleiman and my legal team for fighting to preserve our hard-earned victory."
Suleiman said Witherspoon was sworn onto the board Tuesday by county Democratic Party Solicitor Colin Bell.
But Roger Steedle, the legislative counsel for the board, said he's reviewing whether the commissioners have the authority to appoint Witherspoon.
On Jan. 4, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk decertified the District 3 election, saying a mistake made by Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan had denied 328 people their legal right to vote in that election, and that a new one must be held.
“Under Executive Order 211, all pending elections of any nature must be deferred until April 20,” Steedle said at the Jan. 5 reorganization meeting. “Such pending elections are to occur at one time.”
Gov. Phil Murphy signed the order Dec. 21 as a COVID-19 safety measure.
The Democrats filed an appeal last week, which is awaiting a hearing in the Appellate Division. The Democrats also filed to have a stay of an April 20 special election, pending a decision on the appeal, Suleiman said.
It is probable that Witherspoon's appointment will come up at the next commissioners meeting Jan. 19, Steedle said. He said he hopes to have his review of the matter finished by then.
Witherspoon's appointment has precedent, Suleiman said. He cited the case of current Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester, from 2012.
Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said this situation is not Witherspoon's fault, nor the fault of Republican Andrew Parker, her opponent in the election.
"It's (Democratic Clerk) Ed McGettigan's fault," Davis said.
Ultimately, it is up to the Board of Commissioners to determine whether it wants to accept Witherspoon's appointment, but Davis said the Democrats should follow the courts and what has been ordered and participate in the April 20 special election.
"I think we have seen enough chaos and mayhem during the last week in politics," Davis said. "I am glad the November 2020 election is over. I wish the Democrats would realize it is over."
If Witherspoon wins the appeal, she can serve out the term through the end of 2023.
Suleiman said he has not had a conversation yet with Witherspoon about what they will do if they lose their appeal. If they lose, one of the Democrats' options would be to challenge the Appellate Division ruling to the state Supreme Court, Steedle said.
Steedle said previously it is unclear whether the election in April will be via machines at polling places or will be another mostly vote-by-mail election.
Witherspoon, of Hamilton, defeated Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748. But the margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, the judge said, so he ordered the new election.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
