What's Van Drew to do in a Trumpless term 2?

Now, Van Drew faces a second term without Trump in office. The Electoral College meets Monday and is expected to formally elect Joe Biden as the next president.

But in some ways, he is better positioned to help his district now, Van Drew said. No longer a freshman, he has more experience and standing in Congress. And the GOP’s gain in the House on Nov. 3 will help him a lot, he said.

“It certainly is a loss,” he said of the change in the presidency. “But we gained a lot of seats. We still don’t know how many — we’re only about 10 away now (from having the majority).”

John Froonjian, executive director of Stockton University’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, agreed the momentum seems to be with the Republicans in the House.

“Nothing lasts forever. The (Democratic) majority in the House is pretty slim,” Froonjian said. “The opposition party usually gains seats in a midterm election, which is the next election. It could be in two years he finds himself back in the majority on the Republican side.”

Froonjian said the runoff election in Georgia next month to determine who will be that state’s U.S. senators, and which party will be in the majority in the Senate, also will have a big impact on Van Drew’s future.