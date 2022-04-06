What's in a name? Could be controversy, if it's a ballot slogan

One candidate's choice of slogans in the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District is raising some eyebrows — and some legal concerns.

Although she didn't win any of the Democratic county committee endorsements in the six southern counties that make up the district, the slogans chosen by Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City, are almost identical to county committee slogans.

Atlantic County's endorsement, for example, went to Galloway Township's Tim Alexander in a March convention vote. So Alexander gets the privilege of running under the slogan "Atlantic County Democratic Committee," showing he is the party's chosen candidate.

Rush chose as her slogan "Atlantic County Democratic Organization."

"I intentionally made them similar to what the official ones were," Rush said when reached by phone Tuesday. "I didn't know what else to put — what a better option might be. I've never done this before. So I went with what was the official one but made it my own."

Traditionally candidates not endorsed by county organizations choose issue-oriented slogans.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who got all of his county committee endorsements, is running under the party's official slogan of "Atlantic County Regular Republicans," for example, while his primary opponents Sean Pignatelli and John Barker chose "Protecting Our Veterans and Officers" and "We, the People," respectively.

"I was disappointed to learn that Carolyn is trying to mislead voters with her slogan," said Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman. "Our legal team is looking into whether we have any recourse. Tim Alexander has won every county's convention overwhelmingly. Any money needlessly spent on a primary campaign is money we cannot spend against Jeff Van Drew this fall."

In Cape May and Cumberland counties, Alexander has the official "Cape May County Regular Democratic Organization" and "Cumberland County Regular Democratic Organization" slogans.

Rush chose "Cape May County Democratic Organization" and "Cumberland County Democratic Organization."

She said she has not received any emails or phone calls from Democrats concerned about her slogans.

Rush got only 10% of the vote at the Atlantic County convention last month, Suleiman said.

Tim Alexander had 143 votes, Egg Harbor Township's Hector Tavarez had 42 votes, Rush had 20 and there were three abstentions, Suleiman said.

Alexander, 57, has also racked up endorsements from names like former U.S. congressional candidate Amy Kennedy and former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.

Alexander is a civil rights attorney, former police officer and a former Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office detective captain.

Rush, 60, a Lockheed Martin engineer, said she would consider changing her slogans.

"If they find I've done something illegal, I certainly will change it," Rush said.

She said another county chairman told her she could make her slogan anything she wanted, and she didn't consider an issue-oriented slogan.

"I don't have a specific issue I want to call out," Rush said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

