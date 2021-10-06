WATCH: Mazzeo, Polistina teams debate for state Senate, Assembly

ATLANTIC CITY — The candidates for state Senate and Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District are set to debate at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stockton University’s city campus.

The debates will be live streamed on Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy website at stockton.edu/hughes-center/index.html and on The Press of Atlantic City website.

Voters in the general election will choose one state senator and two Assembly representatives for the district, which covers most of Atlantic County.

Voting by mail has already started, and for the first time this year there will be early voting by machine from Oct. 23 to 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The debate will begin with the two Senate candidates from 6 to 6:55 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center. The candidates are Republican former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield.