WATCH: Mazzeo, Polistina teams debate for state Senate, Assembly

On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. (l-r) Mazzeo and Polistina during the debate.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Polistina.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Mazzeo.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Polistina responding to a question.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Polistina responding to a question.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Polistina responding to a question.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Polistina responding to a question.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Mazzeo (center) responding to a question.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. (l-r) Mazzeo and Polistina during the debate.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. (l-r) Mazzeo and Polistina during the debate.
On October 6 2021, at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for State Senate candidates Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina. (l-r) Mazzeo and Polistina during the debate.
ATLANTIC CITY — The candidates for state Senate and Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District are set to debate at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stockton University’s city campus.
The debates will be live streamed on Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy website at stockton.edu/hughes-center/index.html and on The Press of Atlantic City website.
Voters in the general election will choose one state senator and two Assembly representatives for the district, which covers most of Atlantic County.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Voting by mail has already started, and for the first time this year there will be early voting by machine from Oct. 23 to 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.
The debate will begin with the two Senate candidates from 6 to 6:55 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center. The candidates are Republican former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield.
The four Assembly candidates will debate from 7 to 8 p.m. They are incumbent Democrat John Armato and Democratic county Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and attorney Claire Swift, of Margate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.