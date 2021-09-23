 Skip to main content
WATCH: Atlantic County Commissioners debate at Stockton University
WATCH: Atlantic County Commissioners debate at Stockton University

GALLOWAY — The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters will sponsor a debate among 2021 Atlantic County Board of Commissioners candidates at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Campus Center Theatre on the Stockton University Galloway campus.

It is the first of four scheduled debates among area candidates in the November election.

The debate will be held in person and members of the public are invited to attend on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. 

All participating commission candidates will be onstage  for one debate. The participants include candidates for at-large commissioner Frank X. Balles (R) and Celeste Fernandez (D), District 2 commissioner Jelani Gandy (D) and Maureen Kern. The debate will be moderated by Michael Richter of the League of Women Voters of Camden County.

There will not be a District 5 commissioner debate.

