WATCH: Atlantic City mayoral candidates debate at Stockton University city campus

ATLANTIC CITY — The candidates in the race for the mayor's office in the resort are set to debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stockton University's city campus.
The debates will be live streamed on Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy website at stockton.edu/hughes-center/index.html and on The Press of Atlantic City website.
The debate will feature candidates incumbent Marty Small Sr., Democrat; Jimmy Whitehead, independent; and Tom Forkin, Republican.
Debate sponsors are Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and The Press of Atlantic City.
Attendees must comply with Stockton COVID-19 regulations. Masks must be worn at all times indoors. Visitors also must complete an online health pledge. Attendees must bring the printed email confirming they took the pledge, have it on their cellphone for viewing or retake the pledge on site. The health pledge is online at go.stockton.edu/public/visitor/form.
