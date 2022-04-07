Voters of color in New Jersey more moderate than Democrats overall, Stockton poll finds

As the Democratic Party in New Jersey tries to prepare its message for the 2022 midterm elections, results of a new poll released Thursday indicate that key constituencies of the party lean farther to the center than the party overall.

Voters of color in New Jersey are more moderate than the Democratic Party as a whole, according to a new poll from Stockton University.

While they still mostly tended toward liberal positions on the issues polled, voters of color were less likely to take liberal stances on several issues than were New Jersey Democrats overall.

Likewise, they were more likely to support moderate positions than New Jersey Democrats on several issues polled.

Stockton polled the stance of voters of color and compared them to the positions taken by the Democratic Party as a whole, because voters who are members of a racial or ethnic minority are overall more likely to vote for Democrats than are white voters.

John Froonjian, the director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at the university, said the poll found Black and multiracial voters to be slightly more likely to be moderate than Democrats on a wide-array of issues. He found the trend notable owing to the Black Americans being among the most reliable bloc of voters for the Democratic Party. Analysts credited the victory of now President Joe Biden, seen as a more moderate candidate, in securing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to his strong support among Black voters.

“On any given measure, the difference on the ideological scale may be only a few percentage points. But the pattern of more Black and multiracial voters being moderate was consistent on the vast majority of issues polled,” Froonjian said. “On no issue did a higher percentage of Black and multiracial voter support the more liberal position.”

Black voters are especially likely to support Democrats in large numbers. According to a Stockton news release, the findings of the poll are salient, as activists are debating what political stances the Democratic Party should take in the midterm elections.

The news release highlighted several specific issues on which Black and multiracial voters were more likely to be moderate than Democrats overall.

On recreational marijuana legalization, 64% of Black and multiracial voters were in favor, compared to 70% of Democrats; while 27% of Black and multiracial voters were in favor of legalizing only for medicinal purposes, compared to 22% of Democrats.

Recreational marijuana sales were legalized in New Jersey in 2021 after voters approved legalization in a 2-to-1 referendum vote in 2020.

Sixty-five percent of Black and multiracial Americans wanted to make it harder to buy guns, compared to 73% of Democrats. Five percent of Democrats, meanwhile, would make it easier to buy guns compared with 14% of Black and multiracial voters.

Thirty-eight percent of Black and multi-racial voters wanted to make immigration easier, compared with half of Democrats. About a quarter of Black and multiracial voters said they wanted to make immigration harder, while only 15% of Democrats want the same.

On abortion, 55% of Democratic voters wanted to have the procedure legal in all cases, compared to 47% of Black and multiracial voters. About a fifth of Black and multiracial voters found abortion to be morally wrong, and 16% of Democrats felt the same.

A majority of Democrats at 57% said it would affect their vote in the midterm election if U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion throughout the country in 1973. About half of Black and multiracial voters, at 48%, said the overturning of Roe would affect their votes. Sixty-two percent of Democratic women said that overturning Roe would impact their votes.

Among the issues cited in the Stockton news release, the largest gap between Black and multiracial voters and the Democratic Party as a whole came on religion. When asked whether religion played an important role in their lives, 60% of Democrats answered yes, compared to 78% of Black and multiracial voters.

On topics related to policing and criminal justice, there was no difference between Democrats and Black and multiracial voters. The same fraction of each group believed that police funding should be decreased. Eleven percent of each group said they wanted in particular to defund the police. About half of each group said they wanted to reduce incarceration rates.

Hispanic voters were also found to be less liberal than the Democratic Party overall. There was a critical difference, however, when it came to voting for president. Virtually no Black voters said they voted for former President Donald Trump, compared to nearly a quarter of Hispanic voters who said they did support him. Due to a lack of Hispanic respondents relative to the other groups, however, Stockton is not expected to release exact breakdowns of their policy preferences.

Hughes Center Research Associate Alyssa Maurice noted that New Jersey Republicans had more conservative stances than Democrats on every issue polled. Independents, the news release said, were generally more moderate.

The poll demonstrated that New Jersey is a center-left state, with majorities adopting the liberal stances on abortion, gun control and marijuana legalization. A majority of New Jersey voters take moderate positions on issues relating to crime and immigration.

The poll was conducted by the Stockton Polling Institute of the Hughes Center from March 1 through March 12. Pollsters talked with 933 New Jersey registered voters, of which 336 were Democrats and 289 were Black or multiracial. The poll had an overall margin of error of +/- 3% and a 95% confidence level, with larger margins of error for subsets.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

