Vice President Kamala Harris to speak Monday at NAACP Convention in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City on Monday.
The NAACP also will use the convention to lay out its policy agenda for the rest of this year and into 2023.
This year’s convention theme is #ThisIsPower.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
