 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at NAACP Convention in Atlantic City

  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City on Monday. 

Harris will address the the convention and then host a roundtable with New Jersey state lawmakers and others to discuss protecting abortion rights in wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade decision. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NAACP (@naacp)

The NAACP also will use the convention to lay out its policy agenda for the rest of this year and into 2023.

This year’s convention theme is #ThisIsPower.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Buying less, eating less: Hunger pains on Sri Lankans as food prices rocket

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News