Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at NAACP Convention in Atlantic City

Happening now at the @NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City. The event has the slogan #ThisIsPower. pic.twitter.com/C1a8ttP9c0— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) July 18, 2022
ATLANTIC CITY — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City on Monday.
The stage is set for Vice President @KamalaHarris’ appearance at the national connection of the @NAACP in Atlantic City today. pic.twitter.com/8yYdg807VY— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) July 18, 2022
Harris will address the the convention and then host a roundtable with New Jersey state lawmakers and others to discuss protecting abortion rights in wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade decision.
The NAACP also will use the convention to lay out its policy agenda for the rest of this year and into 2023.
This year’s convention theme is #ThisIsPower.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
