Vice President Harris hits on key themes in address to NAACP Convention in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY – Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black woman in history to hold the job, received a warm welcome Monday morning at the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.

Speaking for a little over 20 minutes, Harris focused on voting rights, gun control and the mid-term elections before a packed crowd at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The nation’s oldest civil rights organization held its convention in person this year for the first time since 2019, with a requirement that participants wear masks.

Harris described herself as a lifetime member of the NAACP in comments that evoked the history of the Civil Rights movement and the fights yet to come.

“For more than a century, the NAACP has fought to ensure the wellbeing of Black communities and by extension, all communities in our country,” Harris said. “This organization has fought to secure for all people the rights guaranteed in our nation’s Constitution, driven by the ability to see America as what it can be, unburdened by what it has been.”

Similar themes were echoed by other speakers throughout the day, with many tying current campaigns to the history of the Civil Rights movement. Many also mentioned Atlantic City’s history, both as host of the NAACP in 1955 and as the site of the Democratic National Convention in 1964, at which Fannie Lou Hamer and the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party sought to claim seats from a state organization that relied on a segregated process.

Officially, the NAACP has been and remains a non-partisan organization, but there was little doubt where the priorities of most of the speakers lay.

“We are non-partisan, but we are political as hell,” said Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the organization. “We have saved this nation in the past and we must do it again.”

Without Black voters, he said, Donald Trump would still be president. Johnson said the Jan. 6 Committee hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives have made clear, allegations that the last presidential election was stolen are both a lie and a battle cry by anti-democratic forces.

Johnson mentioned multiple policy priorities, including COVID-19, domestic terrorism, gun violence, climate change, student-loan relief, economic inequality, and the “erosion of constitutional freedoms, including a woman’s right to control her own body.”

Johnson and other speakers said efforts to improve lives in Black communities will improve the country as a whole.

“Let me make this clear. No one has ever, ever given Black America anything. And anything we will have will have been earned through our fight, our blood and our sacrifice,” Johnson said.

But the hundreds gathered in the Atlantic City Convention Center were eager to hear from Harris, a former Senator who is simultaneously the first female vice president as well as the first African American and the first American of Asian ancestry to hold the post. She also served as the attorney general of California and spoke of attorneys with the NAACP as heroes of the Civil Rights movement.

Harris said she brought the greetings of President Joe Biden, saying he shares in the vision of the NAACP.

“We see and are prepared to address the disparities that are holding so many people back in our nation,” she said. Disparities include education, health care and economic opportunities, she said.

Harris spoke of areas where the administration has made progress and what members still wanted to accomplish.

One accomplishment she cited was Biden signing a law making lynching a federal crime. The law was named for Emmet Till, murdered in Mississippi in 1955 at the age of 14. Harris said it took a “staggering 122 years” of advocacy to make lynching a federal crime.

“Even though it took that long, the NAACP was never deterred and always determined,” she said.

She also spoke of Biden’s signing of a bi-partisan gun bill after the mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the first new federal action on guns in nearly 30 years.

Harris pushed for more, including the reinstatement of a federal ban on assault weapons, a broad category that is generally defined as semi-automatic rifles with a pistol grip and a detachable magazine. A former federal ban approved in 1994 expired in 2004.

“There is no reason for weapons of war on the streets of America,” Harris said.

Mass shootings have made America a nation in mourning, she said, but it is not only mass shootings. She cited the disproportionate impact of gun violence on Black communities.

“We see it in our communities every day,” she said. “And it is no less tragic or outrageous.”

Much of her speech focused on economic opportunities, saying the administration is investing billions of dollars on minority and women entrepreneurs.

“We are addressing systemic inequities in home ownership, which of course is an issue this organization has been fighting for for years as integral to the civil rights movement,” she said. “And as you know, it is because of a clear history of segregation, restrictive covenants and red-lining that long denied Black homeowners the opportunities to take advantage of the wealth-building power of home ownership.”

Access to abortion was mentioned multiple times. Harris said that supporting a woman’s right to abortion does not require someone to abandon her faith, “It just requires us to agree that the government shouldn’t be making that decision for her.”

After her comments, Harris met with New Jersey lawmakers and others to talk about reproductive rights. This year, a Supreme Court decision finding there is no Constitutionally protected right to abortion access upended decades of precedent and put the issue at the forefront of the conversation for Democrats and Republicans heading into the mid-term elections this year.

Voting rights and voting turnout were also a major part of Harris’ comments.

“We must with a sense of urgency ensure that the American people know their vote matters. It is their voice,” she said. “We need people who will protect our rights up and down the ballot.”

That includes local and statewide races, she said.

“And we need two more votes in the United States Senate,” Harris said.

All 435 House seats and 34 of 100 Senate seats are on the ballot in November. While Democrats hope to hold their slim majorities in both houses, Republicans look to approval numbers for Biden in free fall, uncertainty over the economy and the tendency for the opposition party to gain ground in the mid-term elections as signs of change on the way in Washington.