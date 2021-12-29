Ventnor police chief Biagi retires; Fussner fills spot

VENTNOR — Joseph Fussner has been appointed the city's new police chief.
Fussner, 46, was sworn in Dec. 20 during a city commissioners meeting.
His yearly salary will be $149,604, said Commissioner Tim Kriebel, who oversees public safety.
"Joe has a great rapport with all members of the Police Department, as well as the administration and the residents and guests in Ventnor City," Kriebel said in an email.
Fussner, who was promoted from captain, replaces Doug Biagi, who retired after serving as chief since May 2017.
Biagi's last scheduled day of work will be Friday, according to a resolution passed by commissioners.
"I thank Mayor Holtzman, Commissioner Kriebel and Commissioner Landgraf for supporting me and allowing me to serve as the next police chief," Fussner said in an email Wednesday. "I’m excited for the opportunity and look forward to serving the people of Ventnor and feel that I’ve prepared myself to handle the challenges I may face moving forward."
Biagi will be given a $60,000 payout from his accumulated unused sick time, according to the resolution.
Fussner has been a city police officer for nearly 22 years, working closely with Biagi for the past two or three years, Kriebel said.
Fussner, Kriebel added, was recently the Police Department's operation captain. The commissioner believes, given Fussner's tenure and his duties in his previous role, he is best suited to manage a police chief's challenges.
