Ventnor police chief Biagi retires; Fussner fills spot

VENTNOR — Joseph Fussner has been appointed the city's new police chief.

Fussner, 46, was sworn in Dec. 20 during a city commissioners meeting.

His yearly salary will be $149,604, said Commissioner Tim Kriebel, who oversees public safety.

"Joe has a great rapport with all members of the Police Department, as well as the administration and the residents and guests in Ventnor City," Kriebel said in an email.

Fussner, who was promoted from captain, replaces Doug Biagi, who retired after serving as chief since May 2017.

Biagi's last scheduled day of work will be Friday, according to a resolution passed by commissioners.