Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

VENTNOR — For Beth Holtzman, being the city's mayor has been one of her greatest fulfillments in life, which is why it crushed her to announce she will be stepping down Feb. 7.

Holtzman announced Thursday she will be leaving the city's Board of Commissioners because she is getting divorced and moving out of town.

"I realized it was time, and it was unfortunately before my term was up," said Holtzman, 60.

Because of the divorce and the city's high real estate prices, staying in Ventnor is just not possible, she said. Elected officials are required to live in the municipality in which they serve.

"We did some of the best jobs here in Ventnor," Holtzman said about her time in office.

Holtzman was elected to the City Commission in 2016 along with running mates Lance Landgraf and Tim Kriebel. She has served as mayor since then, and was reelected in 2020.

Ventnor honors ‘passer-by’ for lifesaving actions VENTNOR – In police and fire reports he is known only as an unidentified passerby, but Wojciech Adam Dudek of Ventnor Heights is a hero in the eyes of many.

"I'm sorry to see her go," said Landgraf. "We made a great team for the last seven years, and we've really accomplished a lot."

Holtzman agreed.

"I have no regrets," she said. "We've accomplished a lot more than we thought we would, twice as much, and even more."

Landgraf said Holtzman might be leaving Ventnor as a resident, but she'll always be a part of the community. Besides living in the city for 50 years, she still has friends and residents who love her.

"It breaks my heart. It crushes me," said Holtzman.

The two remaining commissioners will appoint a third commissioner to finish out the rest of the year. A special election will be held in November to allow voters to decide who will fill the seat until 2024.

Ventnor receives nearly $550K for coastal infrastructure, resilience projects VENTNOR — The city will spend $546,003 in grant funds to replace 500 feet of failing bulkhea…

Ventnor's government is nonpartisan.

Holtzman will be at Thursday's commissioners meeting to say goodbye to residents.

"I wish I didn’t have to leave, but sometimes in life, we don’t always have a choice," said Holtzman. "Ventnor will always run through my veins."