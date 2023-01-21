 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

Ventnor commissioners 2018

Ventnor Commissioner Tim Kriebel, left, Mayor Beth Holtzman, Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel and Commissioner Lance Landgraf open the beach for summer 2018. Kriebel, Holtzman and Landgraf were elected as a team in 2016.

 Press archives

A six day long nor'easter brought beach erosion to much of the Jersey Shore. The Press of Atlantic City's drone got overhead footage from the north side of Ventnor as the rough waves continued to batter the coast.

VENTNOR — For Beth Holtzman, being the city's mayor has been one of her greatest fulfillments in life, which is why it crushed her to announce she will be stepping down Feb. 7.

Holtzman announced Thursday she will be leaving the city's Board of Commissioners because she is getting divorced and moving out of town.

"I realized it was time, and it was unfortunately before my term was up," said Holtzman, 60.

Because of the divorce and the city's high real estate prices, staying in Ventnor is just not possible, she said. Elected officials are required to live in the municipality in which they serve. 

"We did some of the best jobs here in Ventnor," Holtzman said about her time in office.

Holtzman was elected to the City Commission in 2016 along with running mates Lance Landgraf and Tim Kriebel. She has served as mayor since then, and was reelected in 2020.

"I'm sorry to see her go," said Landgraf. "We made a great team for the last seven years, and we've really accomplished a lot."

Holtzman agreed. 

"I have no regrets," she said. "We've accomplished a lot more than we thought we would, twice as much, and even more."

Landgraf said Holtzman might be leaving Ventnor as a resident, but she'll always be a part of the community. Besides living in the city for 50 years, she still has friends and residents who love her.

"It breaks my heart. It crushes me," said Holtzman. 

The two remaining commissioners will appoint a third commissioner to finish out the rest of the year. A special election will be held in November to allow voters to decide who will fill the seat until 2024.

Ventnor's government is nonpartisan. 

Holtzman will be at Thursday's commissioners meeting to say goodbye to residents.

"I wish I didn’t have to leave, but sometimes in life, we don’t always have a choice," said Holtzman. "Ventnor will always run through my veins."

Beth Holtzman

Holtzman

 Beth Holtzman, provided

