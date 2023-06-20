VENTNOR — The city's code enforcement office reopened Tuesday a day after being closed while investigators probed "discrepancies" in its records, city officials said.
The issues were found over the past several days by the city's Finance Department, city officials said on Monday in a news release.
Mayor Lance Landgraf decline to the comment on the probe Tuesday.
The nature of the discrepancies was not released.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office was assisting the investigation, police said Monday, declining to comment further.
The office oversees construction permitting and inspection material. It operates under the uniform construction code under the state Department of Community Affairs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.