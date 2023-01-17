Van Drew to join high-profile House Judiciary Committee

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in just his third term in Congress, is about to increase his profile and influence with his new appointment to the House Judiciary Committee.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has said one of the first things the high-profile committee will do is examine President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and the Justice Department's investigation.

"Van Drew will be getting a lot more publicity and be on the news more, and be quoted more," said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. "It's definitely a high-profile position for him."

Van Drew's previous committee appointments were the House Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Van Drew said he had been taking congratulatory phone calls all morning after news of the appointment spread.

"Judiciary is something that affects the world," Van Drew said. "It deals with questions like, 'Is everything on the up-and-up in the Department of Justice? Or is everything not right with social media, or the documents that are top secret and all over the place with (President Joe) Biden?

"And at the same time, Biden was so unbelievably critical of President Trump, who had them locked away with a padlock, when Biden thought a garage door was enough," Van Drew said.

Judiciary Committee priorities also include investigating Twitter over alleged banning or suspending of accounts at the request of government officials; and investigating the U.S. Department of Education over its use of resources to go after parents as "terrorists" for their objecting to school board policies.

The Transportation Committee is a good one that has even more of a local impact, Van Drew said.

"I hope to stay on Transportation, and I'm looking at another change I don’t want to announce yet. More will be coming," Van Drew said.

Getting a more high-profile committee assignment may be a big advantage for getting more funding and support for the district, Froonjian said.

"He's always been keeping an eye on constituent services, so he's probably already got that covered," Froonjian said. "He'll be in the majority now, so he should be in a position to ask for more. ... He's certainly in a better position than he was three months ago as a Republican in Nancy Pelosi's House."

The Senate Judiciary Committee has more power than the House side, Froonjian said, because the Senate has advise and consent powers over appointments of Cabinet members and federal judges.

The appointment has not yet been announced by Jordan, who has worked closely with Van Drew after the South Jersey legislator's party change to the GOP in 2019.

Van Drew had recently told The Press he was hoping for the appointment, and confirmed it to the New Jersey Globe on Monday.

Jordan has a very high profile in the Trump Republican world, Froonjian said, so is going to be the main person in the spotlight for the Judiciary Committee.

Van Drew has said Jordan became a real supporter of his as soon as he changed parties, after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Announcements about new committee appointments will be made soon, Van Drew said.

"A lot will happen next week. There are still some committees that haven’t been filled yet," Van Drew said.

He's most looking forward to bringing common sense back to Washington, D.C., he said.

"I want America to be number one again, to have our own energy and close the border," Van Drew said. "Many of these issues are tangentially related to the work I'll be doing on this committee."

Froonjian said Van Drew doesn't yet have a great deal of seniority, but it is increasing.

"As the 'Red Ripple' brought in new members, he's got seniority over all of them," Froonjian said. "A lot of veteran House members have been retiring. Really the name of the game in Congress is putting in time getting seniority, and the power and influence that comes with that."