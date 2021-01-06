Van Drew sought stronger Trump help in getting protestors out of Capitol

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Wednesday night Congress might reconvene that evening, after protestors took over the Capitol Building for much of the day.

"My gut says 'yes'," he said about 5:45 p.m. But he had not yet gotten word about restarting the process of counting Electoral College votes.

Van Drew was awaiting his turn to speak in favor of contesting some Electoral College votes when protestors took over the Capitol building on Wednesday.

He said in a phone interview about 3:30 p.m. that he and his staff were safe.

“I was in the House chamber; I left for my office,” Van Drew said of how he narrowly avoided being in the building during the takeover.

He had expected to speak at about 5 p.m. on what he saw as unlawful changes in how some states conducted their elections.

Instead he remained in his office in the Rayburn building, which was not evacuated.

“People from other buildings are coming here for safety,” he said.

He called for President Donald Trump to tell the protestors to leave the Capitol building.