Van Drew sought stronger Trump help in getting protesters out of Capitol

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Wednesday night Congress might reconvene later in the evening, after protesters took over the Capitol for much of the day.

“My gut says yes,” he said about 5:45 p.m. But he had not yet gotten word about restarting the process of counting Electoral College votes.

Van Drew, who was at the Capitol building as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November general election, said he had been awaiting his turn to speak in favor of contesting some Electoral College votes when protesters took over the building earlier in the day.

In a phone interview about 3:30 p.m., Van Drew said he and his staff were safe.

“I was in the House chamber; I left for my office,” Van Drew said of how he narrowly avoided being in the building during the takeover.

He had expected to speak about 5 p.m. on what he saw as unlawful changes in how some states conducted their elections.

Instead, he remained in his office in the Rayburn building, which was not evacuated.

“People from other buildings are coming here for safety,” he said at the time.