Van Drew seeks probe into treatment for veteran who attempted suicide

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is asking the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General to investigate the care provided to a local veteran who attempted suicide last month.
Chaoe Perry, a 24-year-old father of three from Somers Point, set himself on fire at an Atlantic City gas station Nov. 20, suffering second-and third-degree burns. Perry is in critical condition at Pennsylvania's Crozer-Chester Medical Center, according to his wife, Jasmine DeLeon, 22.
Van Drew, R-2nd, said Perry attempted to take his own life after claiming a lack of timely care from the Wilmington VA Medical Center.
"The Office of the Inspector General must conduct an inquiry into this event, as well as the management decisions and directives issued by the Wilmington VA Center. We must get to the bottom of the alleged mismanagement of the VA Center and fully understand what took place leading up to this horrific day," Van Drew said Monday in a statement.
Perry was under the VA's care but recently had requested more appointments, which he did not get, according to his wife.
"Our VA centers should be equipped with the necessary resources and grant expansive access for our veterans seeking care, and we must ensure that these events do not occur in the future. My prayers go out to Chaoe Perry and his family," Van Drew said.
Perry was excused from the military in 2016 after suffering mental health issues related to prescription drugs he'd been given for heatstroke, DeLeon told The Press of Atlantic City. He began seeking treatment from the VA in 2018.
The VA has a process when suicidal incidents happen. They’ll begin reviewing the care Perry received to determine whether they need to change their treatment processes, Wilmington VA Chief Medical Director Vince Kane said.
The agency also takes action on getting veterans into their care, Kane said.
The VA has made progress within the past five years to treat different types of mental health issues, including substance abuse.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
