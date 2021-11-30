Van Drew seeks probe into treatment for veteran who attempted suicide

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is asking the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General to investigate the care provided to a local veteran who attempted suicide last month.

Chaoe Perry, a 24-year-old father of three from Somers Point, set himself on fire at an Atlantic City gas station Nov. 20, suffering second-and third-degree burns. Perry is in critical condition at Pennsylvania's Crozer-Chester Medical Center, according to his wife, Jasmine DeLeon, 22.

Van Drew, R-2nd, said Perry attempted to take his own life after claiming a lack of timely care from the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

"The Office of the Inspector General must conduct an inquiry into this event, as well as the management decisions and directives issued by the Wilmington VA Center. We must get to the bottom of the alleged mismanagement of the VA Center and fully understand what took place leading up to this horrific day," Van Drew said Monday in a statement.

Perry was under the VA's care but recently had requested more appointments, which he did not get, according to his wife.