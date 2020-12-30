Van Drew says he will object to Electoral College results

"Tell me why they are still finding ballots almost in January," Van Drew said. "Doesn't that matter? I think it does matter."

And he wants to give voice to the millions of Americans who are concerned about how loosely they believe the election was conducted, with live ballots sent out in many states to every voter on the rolls, without first scrubbing them of mistaken addresses or those who have moved or died.

"They are concerned about the media establishment and others consistently mocking them as almost being stupid," Van Drew said. "I resent that when folks laugh it off. It is an issue regardless of whomever you want to win … a serious issue and should be dealt with in a serious way."

What's Van Drew to do in a Trumpless term 2? After a tumultuous freshman term in which he started as a Democrat and ended as a Republican…

He has said in the past he will work on legislation to promote election integrity in his second term in Congress. But until then, he said he will use the tools available to him.

"To be complicit with what has happened — to not exercise my right and responsibility given to me under the Constitution to object to what has happened in the election — is at best lazy and at very worst harmful and destructive to the republic," Van Drew said.