Van Drew optimistic about GOP after his big win Tuesday; Alexander concedes

The win was huge and convincing for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, a bright spot in the Nov. 8 general election for Republicans who were disappointed in results across the state and nation.

Control of both houses of Congress is still up for grabs, but Van Drew's numbers are undeniable, even with hundreds of provisional and mail-in ballots yet to count across the 2nd District.

As of Thursday, Van Drew — who won in all eight of his counties — had 128,024 votes to Democratic opponent Tim Alexander's 79,014, earning more than 60% of the vote to Alexander's 40%.

"We think of anything in double digits as a landslide, but that really was a massive landslide," said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. "It sobers up any Democratic hopefuls."

"We went from red to deep red," Van Drew said in an interview Wednesday.

Van Drew's opponent, civil rights attorney Alexander, of Galloway Township, conceded the race Thursday.

"I've asked my campaign manager to reach out to Jeff's campaign to concede to him," Alexander said in a phone interview.

"Where we fell short was the turnout — we didn't reach enough people and didn't raise enough money," Alexander said. "If I reconsider running again, the number one consideration is Jeff still not working for South Jersey and ... can I raise the money I need to raise?"

Alexander raised $471,000, but Van Drew raised about $3 million.

Alexander thanked his campaign team, particularly senior advisers Rachel Green and Stephenine Dixon, as well as campaign manager Zacariah Hartman.

Van Drew believes the GOP will have the majority in the House when all is said and done, and will move forward with investigations of how the Biden administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

But investigations cannot overshadow legislative work, he said.

"Investigations cannot be the only thing we do," Van Drew said. "We need to do legislation on the border, on education, on policing and energy. We have a lot of work to do. ... If the president doesn't like it, let him veto it."

Van Drew was elected as a moderate to conservative Democrat, and changed parties in 2019 after he refused to vote to impeach President Donald Trump and began facing the wrath of Democrats.

Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, which gave the 2nd District more of Republican-dominated southern Ocean County, definitely helped Van Drew rack up huge numbers, Froonjian said.

"He got 11,000 more votes out of Ocean County than he did two years ago. That's pretty significant," Froonjian said.

Still, statewide and in most of the nation, the expected "Red Wave" did not materialize, Froonjian said. Republican Tom Kean Jr. defeated incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski in the 7th Congressional District. Otherwise, all Democratic incumbents won reelection, as did U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th.

And the son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., also named Robert and a Democrat, won an open seat in the 8th Congressional District.

Turnout figures are not yet available for the state, but many counties reported it at around 40%, Froonjian said. So the GOP didn't get their voters out en masse.

"I'm speculating one factor might be there was so much talk of the 'Red Wave,' it was overconfidence," Froonjian said. "Republicans may have thought, 'We've got this in the bag. My vote's not needed.'"

Republicans' failure to embrace voting by mail and early voting as much as Democrats have may also have hurt them, he said.

"And in the last week of the campaign especially Trump was just in the news constantly," Froonjian said. "When the election is about Trump, it depresses their turnout," since some in the party aren't Trump supporters.

In the days before the election, Trump said he would have a big announcement Nov. 15, leading many to believe he would say he is running for president again.

It's too early to say how much influence the abortion issue had on Democrats performing better than expected, Van Drew said.

"I don't think we have digested it enough yet," he said.

But it is clear that pro-choice forces won in all four states in which abortion was on the ballot as a question. California, Michigan and Vermont voters amended their state constitutions to include reproductive rights, and Kentucky voters rejected an amendment that would have denied a right to abortion.

Froonjian said abortion probably played a bigger role than expected.

"A lot of attention was paid to the economy and inflation, which was the top issue in polls and still in exit polls (on Election Day)," Froonjian said. "But not as much attention was paid to how potent abortion would be. It was the No. 2 issue. Clearly the mood of the country was angry about the (U.S.) Supreme Court decision."

In June the Supreme Court overruled the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. It opened the way for many states to restrict abortion, although New Jersey has codified the right for its residents through legislation.

"Women voters really did vote on that issue, more than were saying it was really important to them (in polls)," Froonjian said. "It probably helped Democrats."

Froonjian warned Democrats not to celebrate too much just yet.

"They still may lose one or both houses (of Congress)," Froonjian said. "That is truly bad news for them if it happens."