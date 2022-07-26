 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Drew opposing ID cards for undocumented immigrants through new legislation

WASHINGTON — To prevent immigrants lacking permanent legal status from obtaining identification cards, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is planning to draft legislation to cut federal funding from programs that provide them to undocumented people.

"The Biden administration has used taxpayer funds to provide illegal immigrants with housing, food, and travel; and now, this administration is considering a program to provide illegal immigrants with I.D. cards," Van Drew, R-2nd, said in a statement Tuesday. "Not only will this program allow illegal immigrants to travel by airfare, but will also make access to government benefits easier, which could ultimately lead to illegal immigrants being able to vote in our elections."

In announcing the move, Van Drew, a Republican, referred to record-high inflation in the U.S. under Democratic President Joe Biden's term in office. He criticized Biden's administration, saying it continues to provide more for the undocumented instead of formulating ways to push high gas and food prices downward.

"The U.S. cannot afford this," Van Drew said. "The American people cannot afford this."

Van Drew is up for reelection this year, facing off against Democratic challenger Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Van Drew

 VERNON OGRODNEK, for The Press

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

