U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was recently named the new vice chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The move was another sign of Van Drew’s growing influence. In January, he was named to the influential House Judiciary Committee, which on Wednesday held a high-profile hearing on the Biden administration’s immigration and border security policies.

Chairman Sam Graves, R-Mo., made the announcement Thursday regarding the vice chairmanship.

“Congressman Van Drew’s experience and dedication on the range of issues before the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will be invaluable this Congress,” Graves said. “Our busy agenda includes important legislation to improve the nation’s aviation system, and Congressman Van Drew’s commitment to maintaining the United States’ global lead in aviation will help us as we develop that legislation.”

Van Drew garnered national headlines at the hearing, criticizing Democrats for arguing against saying the Pledge of Allegiance at committee meetings, and for what he said was their failure to recognize the reality of the border crisis.

Graves said he will work with Van Drew to address U.S. ports, waterways and other water resources infrastructure; a federal pipeline safety program reauthorization; and a bill to provide the U.S. Coast Guard with the resources necessary to carry out its missions.

“Through this role, I will investigate the impacts offshore wind industrialization may have on our environment, maritime safety, and energy prosperity,” Van Drew said in a news release.

He will continue to work to bring federal infrastructure investments to South Jersey, Van Drew said, and to strengthen the U.S. supply chain, fight for American energy independence and reform the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a statement, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Van Drew was a good choice for vice chair.

“Under Congressman Van Drew and Chairman Sam Graves’ leadership, I am confident that House Republicans will fix our nation’s supply chains, push back against cumbersome regulations being pushed by Washington Democrats, and create economic opportunity for the American people,” McCarthy said.