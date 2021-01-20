Van Drew, Kim share inauguration experiences

His vehicle was sniffed by dogs trained to look for bombs three times on the route, he said.

"The ceremony was very nice, but just being in the city, it was much more like going to an inauguration in Venezuela — not something we are used to in America. There were tens of thousands of National Guard troops — close to 30,000 troops," he said. "There was barbed wire farther out around the Capitol."

Kim said it was sad not to see thousands of citizens lining the streets, but he and his wife felt safe and everything went off without a problem.

Kim worked in the White House during the Obama administration, and so had interactions with Biden when he was vice president.

"What I carry with me from working in the White House before and hearing his first speech as president, he is someone who really leads with empathy," Kim said. "That is such a rare trait in politics."

Biden's story in his speech about his mother telling him about the need to walk in someone else's shoes resonated for Kim, he said.

"I think about that a lot — what it's like to see the world through someone else's eyes," Kim said. "Right now in a pandemic, with an economic crisis, racial justice and so many other challenges — so many are experiencing this differently.