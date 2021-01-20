Van Drew, Kim share inauguration experiences

The area's two congressmen attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, braving the cold wind and tight security to witness history.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, attended to show his willingness to work in a bipartisan manner with the Democratic Biden administration, he said after the swearing-in ceremonies.
"It was good to go, to show people I want to get to work," Van Drew said of the first presidential inauguration he has attended. "All I want to do is get work done."
U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, had also attended the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama, he said after the Biden ceremony.
"I thought I had learned my lessons," he said about layering up for a cold outdoor event. But he forgot to wear warm socks. "My socks were my Achilles' heel today."
It was worth it to see history from the lower Capitol platform, with a good view of the new president addressing the country.
"It was an extremely powerful experience being there in person," Kim said, particularly during the oath of office for Vice President Kamala Harris. "Never again will we live in an America that has not had a woman vice president. That was the moment ... you could hear people actually crying in the audience."
He said his wife, Kammy Lai, was emotional as well.
"Not only a woman — but an Asian American woman," he said of Harris. "That was very special for us."
Van Drew said he liked Biden's message of unity.
"Part of unity is reaching out to others and understanding their viewpoint, their thoughts and working with them," Van Drew said. "So often we find out at the last minute, 'This is the bill, what you are going to vote on.' I hope to see that change."
He can reach out across the aisle on environmental and immigration reform, among other issues, if the other side reaches out as well, Van Drew said.
Van Drew's favorite parts were Lady Gaga showing considerable vocal range and power singing the national anthem, and Garth Brooks — a Republican — singing "Amazing Grace," he said.
He understood why former President Donald Trump did not attend.
"This was the president-elect's day," Van Drew said. "Trump is such a larger-than-life figure. I think (former Vice President Mike) Pence did very well" representing the former administration.
It was quite a challenge getting to the Capitol, Van Drew said, because of the military presence that closed streets.
"I'm 10 minutes away from the Capitol, yet my street was closed off," Van Drew said of his apartment block. He had to get special permission to park in what is usually an illegal area, since he couldn't use his building's garage. "Checkpoints were everywhere. You stop and they look at who you are."
His vehicle was sniffed by dogs trained to look for bombs three times on the route, he said.
"The ceremony was very nice, but just being in the city, it was much more like going to an inauguration in Venezuela — not something we are used to in America. There were tens of thousands of National Guard troops — close to 30,000 troops," he said. "There was barbed wire farther out around the Capitol."
Kim said it was sad not to see thousands of citizens lining the streets, but he and his wife felt safe and everything went off without a problem.
Kim worked in the White House during the Obama administration, and so had interactions with Biden when he was vice president.
"What I carry with me from working in the White House before and hearing his first speech as president, he is someone who really leads with empathy," Kim said. "That is such a rare trait in politics."
Biden's story in his speech about his mother telling him about the need to walk in someone else's shoes resonated for Kim, he said.
"I think about that a lot — what it's like to see the world through someone else's eyes," Kim said. "Right now in a pandemic, with an economic crisis, racial justice and so many other challenges — so many are experiencing this differently.
"To have a president who is not going to just process through his or her own lens, but try to have empathy, is so important right now," Kim said.
He, too, hopes the two parties can find common ground to work together productively.
"If ever there is a place to agree — to get vaccinations to Americans as quickly as possible, save small businesses and prevent people from going hungry," Kim said. "They are important basics I hope everyone can agree on."
