Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was one of 71 Republicans who voted against a bipartisan deal on suspending the debt ceiling, said Thursday that out-of-control spending "is barreling us towards economic disaster."

The deal passed the House on a bipartisan vote 314-117 and now heads to the Senate.

Van Drew explained his "no" vote in a press release.

"The so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act was too much of a concession to Joe Biden's wishes," Van Drew said.

Van Drew said he appreciates the hard work and effort Republican leadership put into fostering a deal between the White House and Republicans, but said the result did not include enough spending cuts.

The bill did not include a limit to the debt ceiling raise, he said, "which has opened us up to increasing our debt by $4 trillion over the next two years."

Instead, the debt limit would be suspended until the first quarter of 2025, when it will have the be addressed again after the 2024 elections.

The deal only rescinds a small portion of unspent COVID funds, he said, and claws back just $1.2 billion of the $80 billion allocated to the IRS for hiring 87,000 more enforcement agents.

He also wanted any deal to include: giving Congress the authority to vote on any agency ruling that would exceed spending $100 million in taxpayer dollars; and changes to the Inflation Reduction Act, "which included hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits to 'green' energy industries like offshore wind."