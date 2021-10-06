Van Drew co-sponsors bill to block vaccine mandates for interstate travel

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Wednesday he has joined U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, as an original co-sponsor of H.R.5418, the "Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates Interstate Commerce Act."

"This bill ensures that Americans can engage in commerce or travel across state lines without having to worry about providing personal health information regarding their vaccination status," Van Drew said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some progressive Democrats are pushing for vaccine mandates to travel from state to state.

In an op-ed published Sept. 20 in The Washington Post, Ezekiel J. Emanuel, vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania and a former member of Joe Biden’s public health advisory committee, and John P. Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, said such a mandate was essential.

"Mandating vaccinations for flying and other forms of interstate travel is now critical if we are to prevent a predictable surge of infections and deaths during the coming winter holiday periods," the two wrote.