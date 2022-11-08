Van Drew claims victory in 2nd Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew claimed victory Tuesday night for reelection, as he was leading with almost 58% of the vote in the 2nd Congressional District, to about 40% for Democratic challenger Tim Alexander.

Alexander, however, had not conceded by press time.

"South Jersey has done its part tonight to save the America we know and love, by delivering historic Republican victories up and down the ballot," Van Drew said at a victory party at The Oar House in Sea Isle City. "Now the real work begins when it comes to undoing the damage Biden and this Democrat majority have done to our country over the last two years."

Van Drew had about 78,000 votes to Alexander's 53,000, with about 53% of all votes counted in the district that covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties.

Van Drew said Republicans must not be "weak kneed" when they take control of the House of Representatives in January.

"We need to be strong, we need to be tough, we need to hold this administration accountable, and deliver for the American people where Democrats have failed."

Alexander was up and out at dawn on Election Day, accompanied by family members and voting with his wife, Anna, at the Smithville Community Center near his home in Galloway Township.

Around noon Tuesday, Van Drew voted at the Ocean View Fire Company on Route 9, then planned to go target shooting with aide Christopher Chin, a former Marine and shooting instructor.

"Before I used to do dentistry (on election days)," Van Drew, a retired dentist, said as he arrived to vote. "I replaced it with shooting with Chris."

Both Van Drew and Alexander, however, were still working to get the vote out. Van Drew, as he does every year, would be working the phones making sure Republicans did their part at the polls.

And Alexander planned a full day of visits to polling places and to encourage Democratic enthusiasm.

Alexander, a civil rights attorney and former police officer, said he was proud of how he ran his campaign.

"I tried not to go negative on my opponent, I only talked about his accomplishments or lack thereof ... but I didn't go in on personal attacks," Alexander said. "We showed how politics should work. You convey your message and let people decide, and encourage them to participate."

Alexander said he stayed positive with his message of economic development, protection of women's reproductive rights, protecting pre-K-12 public education and Medicare, and providing funding for better training of police.

Van Drew said his message has remained consistent: America needs to return to strength with secure borders and elections, and a strong military and support for police.

Voters at his polling place greeted Van Drew as an old friend.

"My daughter used to make his sandwiches at the Subway," said Susan Brown, of Dennis Township, a mother of 10. "Now she's an ammo tech in the U.S. Marines."

Daughter Marissa Modica is about to get the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Brown said.

She showed Van Drew pictures of Modica, then had her picture taken with Van Drew and youngest children Michael Brown, 22, and Rosie Brown, 21.

"I love Jeff Van Drew; he's my guy," said Jon Gansert, 28, of Dennis Township after he voted. "I've known him many years. He fights for Cape May County."

Van Drew was first elected as a conservative Democrat in 2018 but changed parties to the GOP after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. His name has been floated as a potential vice presidential candidate for Trump if Trump runs again in 2024.

Trump has said he will make a major announcement Nov. 15, and Van Drew expects him to say he is running again.

In Galloway, opinions were more split.

Rachel Campbell said she came out to support Alexander and voted Democratic all the way.

"We have to get Democrats in so they can work together," Campbell said. "It's got to be all or none. Bipartisanship doesn't work."

But Peter MacDonald, of Galloway, said he was an independent voter for common sense, which he no longer finds with the Democrats.

"I'm conservative fiscally and liberal socially," MacDonald said. But he said Democrats, and particularly President Joe Biden, have gone too far on social issues as well.

"The world is completely upside down," MacDonald said. "This is not the Democratic Party I grew up with."