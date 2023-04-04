U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, called the arraignment of former President Donald Trump a witch hunt led by a district attorney who is failing in his job of protecting public safety in New York City.

"This is nothing more than a political witch hunt led by some half assed local district attorney who has thoroughly, utterly, and completely failed to get criminals off the street and make New York City safer," Van Drew said Tuesday in a statement. "I will continue to work with Congressman Jim Jordan and my colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee to get to the bottom of this political persecution and restore the rule of law."

He echoed a statement from the former president's daughter.

"Ivanka Trump recently issued a statement saying, 'I love my father, I love my country, and today, I am pained for both.' This is indeed a sad day for our country, and make no mistake that America's enemies in Beijing and the Kremlin are once again laughing at us," Van Drew said.

Van Drew famously changed parties from Democratic to Republican in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach Trump. He has been talked about as a possible vice presidential candidate on Trump's ticket for 2024.