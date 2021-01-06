Van Drew calls on Trump to tell protesters to leave Capitol

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said in a phone interview about 3:30 p.m. that he and his staff are safe after protesters entered the Capitol.
“I was in the House chamber; I left for my office,” Van Drew said.
He said he remained in his office in the Rayburn building, which was not evacuated.
“People from other buildings are coming here for safety,” he said.
He said he hoped President Donald Trump would not just tell the protesters to be peaceful but also to leave the Capitol building.
Van Drew, who had planned to speak in favor of contesting some Electoral College votes at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, switched parties from Democrat to Republican in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach Trump. He announced his decision in an Oval Office press conference with Trump.
The president then held a rally in Wildwood in early 2020, supporting both his own candidacy and Van Drew’s re-election campaign. Van Drew also had a coveted speaking spot at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
“I’d like to see him do more, maybe even come out,” Van Drew said. “We must obey the rule of law.”
It’s important no one get hurt, Van Drew stressed, and that the historic Capitol building not be harmed either.
“We are living in extremely turbulent, emotional times,” Van Drew said. “We have to be calm and love each other. And pray, too.”
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
