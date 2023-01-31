 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Drew appointed to Judiciary subcommittees tackling immigration and technology

President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will serve on two subcommittees of the House Judiciary Committee, he said Tuesday.

He will be on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust subcommittee and the Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security, and Enforcement for the 118th Congress.

"My focuses this Congress include border reform, holding big tech accountable for censoring conservative speech, and reining in the powers of unelected federal bureaucrats," Van Drew said.

Van Drew thanked Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for making the appointments "and entrusting me to do the important work required of these subcommittees."

— Michelle Brunetti Post

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

