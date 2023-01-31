Van Drew appointed to Judiciary subcommittees tackling immigration and technology

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will serve on two subcommittees of the House Judiciary Committee, he said Tuesday.
He will be on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust subcommittee and the Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security, and Enforcement for the 118th Congress.
"My focuses this Congress include border reform, holding big tech accountable for censoring conservative speech, and reining in the powers of unelected federal bureaucrats," Van Drew said.
Van Drew thanked Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for making the appointments "and entrusting me to do the important work required of these subcommittees."
— Michelle Brunetti Post
