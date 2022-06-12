Van Drew, Alexander take opposing approaches to stopping school shootings

Called the Protecting Our Kids Act, it passed the House with just five Republican votes, but Van Drew, R-2nd, said it is not expected to pass the Senate.

The Protecting Our Kids Act would raise the age to 21 from 18 for buying semiautomatic weapons. It also would crack down on “straw” purchases of guns by one person for another, and on the sale of untraceable “ghost guns” without serial numbers, and institute new standards for gun storage.

People who are determined to cause harm can do so with handguns and rifles, Van Drew said, and can modify them to shoot multiple rounds like semi-automatic weapons.

He believes putting armed former police officers or veterans at the entry of every school is the best way to keep those intent on harm away from children.

His Democratic opponent in the November general election is civil rights lawyer and former law enforcement officer Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township, who said he would have strongly supported the bill.

Marches against gun violence planned in Ocean City and Atlantic City OCEAN CITY — Like millions of Americans, Stefany Mayz watched in horror as news broke of yet…

“When you hear that all it takes is a good person with a gun to stop a bad person with a gun, look at Buffalo, where a retired police officer was on site (as an armed security guard), engaged the individual with an AR-15 and he lost,” Alexander said of the racially motivated shooting at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood that killed 10, including the security guard.

The shooter, like the one at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was an 18-year-old.

Police armed with sidearms simply cannot compete with semi-automatic weapons, Alexander said.

“We say 18-year-olds can vote, go into the military and die for us or lose limbs for us. They can be tried as adults,” Van Drew said. “Are they or are they not adults? Are we going to change what adulthood is to 21 in general? Is that our goal?”

Constitutional rights cannot be taken away from law-abiding adults, Van Drew said.

But Alexander said New Jersey has outright banned the sale or possession of AR-15s and other semiautomatic weapons, and should be a model for the rest of the country.

“I’m careful to say what I propose isn’t going to stop somebody with intent to harm people, but it is going to limit their ability to do this type of carnage, and equalize the firefight for law enforcement,” Alexander said. “How about try this? Take (semiautomatic) guns out of the equation.”

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, voted “yes” on the Protecting Our Kids Act.

“I know not everyone agrees with me on what to do about gun violence,” Kim said in a statement Thursday. “But I hope everyone agrees that something needs to be done to protect our kids and communities.”

If protecting children is really our priority, Van Drew said Thursday, then Congress should pass a bill he sponsored, or one like it, to make sure no one with a firearm or other weapon ever enters a school again.

Van Drew’s bill would require all schools to have just one entrance, which must be staffed by an armed officer who is either a retired police officer or military veteran, he said.

All other doors in the school must be locked from the outside at all times, something that was not done in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two adults died at the hands of an 18-year-old shooter using an AR-15 he had recently purchased legally.

“People have got to take it seriously, and it needs to be done,” Van Drew said of keeping all other doors locked from the outside.

The guard would visually inspect all who want to enter while they are still outside, and buzz them into an anteroom for further inspection and package inspection.

All glass at the entrance and anteroom would have to be bulletproof, Van Drew said, and the guard would have to continually undergo certifications and prove they are up to the job.

“That’s keeping our schools safer, more than all of this other stuff,” Van Drew said. “The real problem is not the object, just like drunk driving isn’t the fault of cars.”

Alexander said increased security at schools is important, but schools are already limiting entrances, screening entrants and conducting active shooter drills. It has been proven to not be enough, he said.

“They are still going to get in if they are intent on harm,” Alexander said. “Hardening the schools doesn’t change human flaws and behavior. In this particular school (in Uvalde) the back door was somehow open. What good is all that if somebody leaves a door open?”

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.