UPDATED: South Jersey Election Results

Election Day totals as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Totals do not include vote by mail and early voting. All results are unofficial.
Who's running in the Atlantic County general election on Nov. 8?
COMMISSIONER-AT-LARGE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Habib Rehman
|Democrat
|18,702
|
|Amy Gatto
|Republican
|34,445
|X
COMMISSIONER- DISTRICT 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ernest D. Coursey Sr.
|Democrat
|3,780
|X
|Vern Macon
|Republican
|3,615
|
COMMISSIONER -DISTRICT 4 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kathleen Galante
|Democrat
|3,982
|
|Richard R. Dase
|Republican
|7,337
|X
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Donna M. Poley
|Democrat
|519
|
|Thomas A. Marrone
|Republican
|813
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Caleb N. Cavileer
|Democrat
|477
|
|Richard DeRose
|Republican
|730
|X
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Vince Sera
|Republican
|2,173
|X
COUNCIL-AT-LARGE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|2,139
|X
|Mike Riordan
|Republican
|2,115
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Douglas E. Adams
|Republican
|703
|X
|Marina Barsuglia
|Republican
|698
|X
COUNCIL- 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Fabrizio
|Republican
|703
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
|1,307
|X
|John H. Williams
|Republican
|1,286
|X
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|84
|
|Wayne M. Smith
|Republican
|138
|X
COUNCIL (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki Nichols
|Democrat
|88
|
|Daniel Patterson
|Republican
|135
|X
COMMON COUNCIL (Vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
|Democrat
|346
|
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democrat
|299
|
|Albert "Pat" Moran Jr
|Democrat
|323
|
|Mattia Brown
|Republican
|409
|X
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|441
|X
|Steve J. Dash
|Republican
|443
|X
COMMON COUNCIL- TWO YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steve Ortiz
|Democrat
|307
|
|Kasey M. Attianese
|Republican
|437
|X
TOWNSHP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Name
|Frank "Franco" Rivera III
|Democrat
|3,252
|
|Joe Cafero
|Republican
|6,015
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|W. Nelson Dilg
|Republican
|488
|
|Dane R. Lamcken
|Republican
|492
|X
COUNCIL - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David A. Kelton
|Independent
|131
|
|Linda G. Givens
|Republican
|425
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Hoffman
|Republican
|365
|X
|Michael Porretta
|Republican
|358
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Demoocrat
|2,721
|
|Raymond T. Keilman
|Democrat
|1,872
|
|Carl Pitale
|Republican
|3,688
|X
|Charles Cain
|Republican
|2,972
|X
COUNCIL (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joshua Trepiccone
|Republican
|1,561
|X
|Adam Re
|Republican
|1,468
|X
|Renee Rodio
|Republican
|1,622
|X
|Sam Rodio
|Independent
|1,448
|
|Steve Furgione
|Independent
|1,410
|
|Bill Olivo
|Independent
|1,319
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stacy DeDomenicis
|Republican
|812
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|884
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Barbara Rheault
|Democrat
|619
|
|Lawrence E. Riffle
|Republican
|941
|X
|DeAnna DeMarco
|Republican
|1,049
|X
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Paul V. Utts
|Democrat
|409
|
|Renee Carfgano
|Republican
|616
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas R. Corona
|Democrat
|415
|
|Eric Leeds
|Republican
|749
|X
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James D. Barclay
|Democrat
|615
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democrat
|639
|X
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Eugene F. Hawn
|Republican
|176
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Donna Lee Riegel
|Republican
|219
|X
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael J. Turner
|Republican
|130
|X
|Michael Trupkiewicz
|Independent
|84
|
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel Myers
|Democrat
|496
|
|Sean T. McGuigan
|Republican
|913
|X
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
|Democrat
|525
|
|Richard L. DePamphilis III
|Republican
|885
|X
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carl D'Adamo
|Democrat
|456
|
|Mike Owen
|Republican
|655
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edward G. Norton
|Republican
|631
|X
Who's running in the Cumberland County general election on Nov. 8?
COMMISSIONERS (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Darlene Barber
|Democrat
|12,818
|
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democrat
|12,367
|
|Douglas A. Albrecht
|Republican
|16,602
|X
|Victoria Groetsch-Lods
|Republican
|15,660
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mike Vizzard
|Democrat
|513
|X
|Justus Straubmuller
|Republican
|461
|
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|460
|X
|Brian Casper
|Republican
|461
|X
|Carol Casper
|Democrat
|274
|
|John J. Stanzione
|Democrat
|305
|
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael L. Rothman
|Republican
|394
|X
|Larry Jordan
|Republican
|364
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Benjamin Byrd
|Democrat
|747
|X
|Marvin Pierce
|Democrat
|766
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel J. Orr
|Democrat
|170
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David Miller
|Republican
|927
|X
|Edward J. Kennedy
|Democrat
|468
|
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John M. Tisa
|Republican
|645
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ken Whildin
|Republican
|834
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Hillary Barile
|Republican
|124
|X
|Matthew Hunzer
|Republican
|142
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas Burton
|Republican
|429
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John L. Daddario
|Republican
|1,684
|X
|Joseph J. Spoltore
|Republican
|1,685
|X
Who's running in the Cape May County general election on Nov. 8?
SURROGATE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dean Marcolongo
|Republican
|21,996
|X
COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|E. Marie Hayes
|Republican
|23,148
|X
|Andrew J. Bulakowski
|Republican
|23,436
|X
|Julia L. Hankerson
|Democrat
|12,768
|
|William Laffey IV
|Independent
|1,611
|
Nonpartisan Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lorraine M. Baldwin
|779
|X
|Mark DiSanto
|283
|
|Clarence F. Lear, III
|446
|
|Maureen K. McDade
|657
|X
|Shaine P. Meier
|612
|X
Council - Unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patricia Gray Hendricks
|322
|
|Michael G. Yeager
|709
|X
COMMITTEE (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Zeth Matalucci
|Republican
|1,968
|X
|Matthew Cox
|Republican
|1,937
|X
COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas Conrad
|Republican
|1,350
|X
COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin Coombs
|Republican
|1,707
|X
|Write-in
|
|19
|
COUNCIL 3rd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Chris (Kit) Marlowe
|Democrat
|997
|
|Roland Roy, Jr
|Republican
|1,976
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Norris
|Republican
|4,397
|X
|Melisha Anderson-Ruiz
|Democrat
|2,344
|
CITY COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Margaret A. (Peggy) Bishop
|Republican
|584
|X
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democrat
|228
|
CITY COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edwin W. Koehler
|Republican
|478
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Charles Krafczek
|Republican
|123
|
|Jennifer Gensemer
|Republican
|259
|X
|Victor Foschini
|Independent
|269
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor Nappen II
|Republican
|3,915
|X
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|3,943
|X
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Pikolycky
|Republican
|373
|X
|Write-in
|
|4
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mary Helen Perez
|Republican
|375
|X
|Eduardo "Chino" Ortiz
|Republican
|343
|X
|Write-in
|
|2
|
Who's running in the Southern Ocean County general election on Nov. 8
SHERIFF (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael G. Mastronardy
|Republican
|140,535
|X
|Salvatore Frascino
|Democrat
|55,365
|
|
|
|
|
COUNTY COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John P. "Jack" Kelly
|Republican
|135,906
|X
|Virginia E. "Ginny" Haines
|Republican
|134,921
|X
|Catherine Paura
|Democrat
|56,640
|
|Roxanne L. Barnes
|Democrat
|56,187
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert Bille
|Republican
|5,569
|X
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democrat
|3,271
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kirk O. Larson
|Republican
|293
|X
COUNCIL (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sam Alloway
|Republican
|288
|X
|Frank Mikuletzky
|Republican
|280
|
COUNCIL
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Catherine Snyder
|373
|X
|John Hailperin
|146
|
|Robert Scott Cunningham
|128
|
|William G. Burris, Jr.
|86
|
|Jaime Baumiller
|277
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael J. Pasternak
|Republican
|508
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Kennis
|Republican
|7,049
|X
|Peter Curatolo
|Republican
|6,823
|X
|Edward Kownacki
|Democrat
|2,423
|
|Erik Mazur
|Democrat
|2,342
|
|Regina C.Discenza
|Independent
|826
|
|Barry Bender
|Independent
|593
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peggy Sue Juliano
|Republican
|7,399
|X
|Shawn Judson
|Democrat
|2,637
|
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth W. Laney, Jr.
|Republican
|5,774
|X
TOWNSHIP COMMITEE (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ben LoParo
|Republican
|3,015
|X
|Carla G. Lounsbury
|Democrat
|1,249
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Huelsenbeck
|Republican
|403
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Tom Tallon
|Republican
|379
|
|Robert J. Butkus
|Republican
|417
|X
COUNCIL - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Esposito
|Republican
|6,883
|X
|Ellyn K. Hill
|Democrat
|3,140
|
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jacqueline L. Siciliano
|Republican
|419
|X
|Peter M. Hartney
|Republican
|412
|X
|John M. Bashwiner
|Democrat
|301
|
COUNCIL 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John D. McMenamin
|Republican
|361
|X
|Lydia B. Bashwiner
|Democrat
|314
|
MAYOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Susan R. Marshall
|Republican
|809
|X
COUNCIL (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Samuel Colangelo
|Republican
|764
|X
|Suzanne Taylor
|Republican
|754
|X
|William Townsend
|Independent
|169
|
Who's running for school board in South Jersey?
ABSECON (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes total
|Winner
|John Rynkiewicz
|1,559
|X
|Raquel M. Law
|1,536
|X
|Linda E. Wallace
|1,543
|X
ATLANTIC CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Subrata Chowdhury
|1,505
|X
|Hollisha Bridgers
|1,412
|X
|Kashawn "Kash" McKinley
|1,513
|X
|Albert Herbert
|820
|
|Matthew J. Diullio-Jusino
|800
|
|Andra C. Williams
|897
|
BUENA-BUENA REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|James M. Abba Jr.
|549
|X
|Aline Cornew-Carroll
|519
|X
|Nicole Horan
|158
|
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
|1,816
|X
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL- 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marlene Kraynock
|1,165
|X
EGG HARBOR CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven V. Bouchard
|421
|X
|Mary Ann Rogers
|411
|X
|James Guercioni III
|291
|
|Kiomy Fuentes
|363
|X
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas J. Seppy
|4,426
|X
|Terre Alabarda
|3,750
|
|Louis Della Barca
|5,745
|X
|Marita Rydell Sullivan
|4,426
|X
ESTELL MANOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brianne Seelman
|355
|X
|Sarah Kisby
|166
|
FOLSOM (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marisa Scibilia
|331
|X
|Andrew Way
|310
|X
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP- GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carol Houck
|2,791
|X
|Steven Stokes
|1,978
|
|Antonella Marmo
|2,622
|X
|Kerrie Hartman
|2,477
|
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Gentile
|2,260
|X
|Joshua B. Smith
|2,045
|
|Suzette M. Carmen
|2,188
|
|Belinda D. Chester
|2,753
|X
|James Delcane
|2,438
|X
|Muhammad Ayub
|1,650
|
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dr. Anne Erickson
|3,940
|X
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dr. Warren Nelson
|3,015
|X
|Dr. Cheryl Cirino
|3,082
|X
|Nanci Barr
|2,875
|X
|Amy Hassa
|2,226
|
HAMMONTON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John E. Lyons
|1,369
|X
|Barbara Berenato
|1,475
|X
|MaryAnne Templeton
|1,277
|X
|Rita Black
|1,113
|
|Linda M. Byrnes
|1,214
|
|Shawn K. McCloud
|1,232
|
LINWOOD- MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jeffery Vasser
|1,772
|X
LINWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Craig Kahn
|1,379
|X
|Holly DiLeo
|1,439
|X
|Ryan Rendrey
|1,441
|X
LONGPORT (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Clete Schwegman III
|226
|X
MULLICA TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Angela Maino
|586
|
|Robert E. Stollenwerk
|787
|X
|Carmen Jacobo
|686
|X
|Mark Winterbottom
|1,008
|X
NORTHFIELD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen Funk
|1,437
|X
|JilianTafeen
|1,214
|X
PLEASANTVILLE (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Alejandrina Alberto
|593
|X
|Yadira Falcon
|443
|
|Andrea Gray
|478
|
|Allen R. Maddox
|636
|X
|Sara A. Eason
|686
|X
SOMERS POINT-MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Endicott
|1,693
|X
SOMERS POINT - MAINLAND 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions
|
|
SOMERS POINT (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Alice Myers
|1,501
|X
|Staci Endicott
|1,419
|X
|Karen Tomasello
|1,500
|X
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Chris Egbert
|458
|X
|Patricia Doerr
|458
|X
|John Specht
|482
|X
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Henry Goldsmith
|518
|X
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gregory A. Freelon
|519
|X
AVALON (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John L. Richardson
|482
|X
|Matthew Wolf
|495
|X
|Write-in
|9
|
CAPE MAY CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dawn M. Austin
|727
|X
|Edward B. Connolly
|728
|X
|Anita De Satnick
|830
|X
CAPE MAY POINT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Manzo, Jr.
|89
|X
DENNIS TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Berg
|1,017
|X
|Robert Curry
|554
|
|Jeanne Donohue
|1,184
|X
|Mary Kate Garry
|885
|X
|Zachary Hewitt
|481
|
|LuAnne Shaw
|673
|
|Josepha M. Penrose
|529
|
LOWER TOWNSHIP - LOWER CAPE MAY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gary Douglass, Sr.
|4,747
|X
|Anne Maretta (Retta) Matagiese
|3,877
|X
|Frank Onorato
|3,539
|X
| Gary Playford
|3,126
|
LOWER TOWNSHP ELEMENTARY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lauren Cox
|2,819
|X
|Jason Felsing
|2,170
|
|Lauren Randle
|3,172
|
|Charles Utsch
|2,649
|X
|Jonathan Vile
|2,687
|X
|Sally Drozd Yerk
|2,452
|
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Edward Dagney
|1,383
|
|David J. Del Conte Jr.
|2,332
|
|Burgess (Butch) Hamer
|3,147
|X
|Christopher Ingersoll
|2,001
|
|Cheryl McHale
|3,100
|X
|Brian L Vergantino
|2,340
|X
|Write-in
|73
|
NORTH WILDWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michele M. Devine-Hartnett
|669
|X
|Gerald F. Flanagan
|666
|X
|Ronald Golden
|547
|
|David C. MacDonald
|685
|X
|Write-in
|15
|
OCEAN CITY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin Barnes
|2,062
|X
|Patrick Kane
|2,027
|
|Elizabeth M. Nicoletti
|2,082
|X
|Catherine Panico
|2,259
|X
|Charles Roche
|1,824
|
|Gregory Whelan
|1,664
|
OCEAN CITY - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dale Braun
|636
|
|Ryan Keith Leonard
|1,398
|
|Robin Shaffer
|2,079
|X
SEA ISLE CITY (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lauren Ciseck
|703
|X
|Kristy Pittaluga
|829
|X
|Write-in
|5
|
STONE HARBOR (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|John McAllister
|277
|X
|Write-in
|3
|
UPPER TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michele R. Barbieri
|2,219
|X
|Kiernan Black
|1,909
|
|Kristie A. Chisholm
|2,109
|X
|Alexander J. Grassi
|1,629
|
|Daniel P. Kilgallon
|2,016
|
|Christine Lentz
|2,208
|X
|William J. Sooy
|1,033
|
WEST CAPE MAY (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian Groetsch, Jr.
|316
|X
|Shelly L. Richards
|335
|X
|Write-in
|16
|
WEST WILDWOOD (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Maureen Kelly-Smith
|168
|X
|Write-in
|40
|
WILDWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carol Bannon
|375
|
|Anne Martin
|292
|
|Mary Rulon
|382
|X
|R. Todd Kieninger
|422
|X
|Josephine M. Sharpe
|507
|X
|Write-in
|7
|
WILDWOOD CREST (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard J. Bernstein
|765
|X
|Tracey Blanda
|861
|X
|Write-in
|11
|
WILDWOOD CREST - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Justin W. Feraco
|643
|X
|Joelle Tenaglia
|406
|
|Write-in
|3
|
WOODBINE (vote for 3)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
|Write-in
|72
|
BRIDGETON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Colleen Wright-Turner
|1,352
|X
|Tyrone D. Williams
|1,342
|X
|Angelia "Angie" Edwards
|1,338
|X
BRIDGETON - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Markida Taylor
|1,250
|X
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|La Rae Hilda Smith
|637
|X
|Sharon L. Porter
|712
|X
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Tracy Richardson
|646
|X
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cindy Streater
|420
|X
|Adam Vera
|463
|X
DEERFIELD - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kyle W. Myers
|312
|X
|Sean Pignatelli
|277
|X
|Marie Blizzard
|322
|X
DOWNE TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Shana L. Johnson
|683
|X
|Randolph Ferebee
|623
|X
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No petitions filed
|
|
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP (vote for four)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cynthia W. Duffield
|204
|X
|Megan Sheppard
|229
|X
|Gregory Sapnar
|203
|X
|Kelly Seabrook
|216
|X
HOPEWELL - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Arthur L. Marchand
|742
|X
|Theresa Christian-Hunsberger
|243
|
|Timothy C. Zoyac
|212
|
HOPEWELL/SHILOH (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|J. R. Carman
|845
|X
LAWRENCE TOWNSHP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Linda Miletta
|595
|X
MAURICE RIVER (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sherri L. Welch
|662
|X
MILLVILLE (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Whilden
|3,023
|X
|Charles S. McGuire
|1,943
|
|Stanley Baker
|1,488
|
|Thomas P. McFarland
|2,044
|
|Richard Kott
|2,348
|X
|Kevin G. Asselta
|2,657
|X
SHILOH - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Ronald L. Campbell
|143
|X
STOW CREEK - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas M. Davis
|401
|X
STOW CREEK (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicole Halter
|340
|X
|Rochelle Husband
|368
|X
|Robert (Bobby) S. Demasse
|390
|X
UPPER DEERFIELD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Lee
|1,426
|X
|Anthony Buono Jr.
|1,550
|X
VINELAND (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Makema T. Douglas
|5,582
|
|Kimberly L. Codispoti
|7,478
|X
|F. John Sbrana
|6,722
|X
|Nicholas Fiocchi
|6,955
|X
BARNEGAT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Colleen Angus
|3,741
|X
|Morris Enyeart
|2,718
|
|Lauren Washburn
|3,156
|X
BARNEGAT (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sean O’Brien
|3.085
|X
|Michael Hickey
|2,609
|
|Scott Beck
|2,479
|
|Scott Sarno
|2,976
|X
|Carol Geene
|3,243
|X
|Dave Sherman
|2,870
|
|George Fedorczyk, Jr.
|1,402
|
BARNEGAT LIGHT - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marilyn Wasilewski
|263
|X
BARNGAT LIGHT - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|815
|
|Terry Deakyne
|1,285
|X
|James Donahower
|809
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|340
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|993
|X
BEACH HAVEN -SOUTHERN REGIONAL-1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Paul F. Sharkey
|439
|X
BEACH HAVEN (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Irene M. Hughes
|380
|X
|Patricia Romanowski
|408
|X
EAGLESWOOD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|No Petitions filed
|
|
HARVEY CEDARS - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|815
|
|Terry Deakyne
|1,285
|X
|James Donahower
|809
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|340
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|993
|X
HARVEY CEDARS - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frederic J. Schragger
|163
|X
LACEY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jack Conaty
|4,974
|X
|Linda A. Downing
|4,410
|X
|Edward Scanlon
|4,040
|
|Melody Pryor
|4,321
|X
|Cheryl Beuschel-Armato
|4,136
|
LITTLE EGG HARBOR - PINELANDS (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Betti Anne McVey
|4,146
|X
|August Daleo
|4,004
|X
|Jeff Bonicky
|4,045
|X
LITTLE EGG HARBOR (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jonathan B. Jones
|1,588
|
|Abby (Chambers) Martin
|3,883
|X
|Chris Filiciello
|3,573
|X
|Christine Snyder
|3,697
|X
|Gina M. Frasca
|2,084
|
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|815
|X
|Terry Deakyne
|1,285
|X
|James Donahower
|809
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|340
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|993
|X
LONG BEACH TOWNSHP - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brielle Hoffacker
|1,065
|X
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Daniel Eberenz
|1,104
|
|Marie Leaming
|1,573
|X
SHIP BOTTOM (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|815
|X
|Terry Deakyne
|1,285
|X
|James Donahower
|809
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|340
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|993
|X
STAFFORD - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kevin C. Lyons
|3,196
|X
|Joseph Mangino
|3,737
|X
STAFFORD (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gregory Gioe, III
|2,213
|
|Chris Smith
|5,635
|X
|Kevin Cooney
|5,664
|X
|Joseph Washco
|4,958
|X
STAFFORD - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cono Cirone
|3,962
|X
|Karin Kleban-Allen
|2,782
|
SURF CITY - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott R. McDonough
|815
|X
|Terry Deakyne
|1,285
|X
|James Donahower
|809
|
|R. Scott Zoladz
|340
|
|Bethanne A. Markoski
|993
|X
TUCKERTON (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patricia A. Horner
|682
|X
|Deborah A. McMunn
|598
|X
