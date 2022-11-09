 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATED: South Jersey Election Results

  • 0
110922-pac-nws-vandrew

On November 8, 2022, In Dennis Township, Congressman Jeff Van Drew casts his vote on Election Day at the Ocean View Fire Hall.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Election Day totals as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Totals do not include vote by mail and early voting.  All results are unofficial. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to expect on election night in New Jersey

What to expect on election night in New Jersey

Contests for the state’s 12 U.S. House seats are the top of the ticket this year. New Jersey has no statewide contests or ballot questions. It votes for the Legislature and governor in odd years. The new districts reflect a Democrat-endorsed redistricting commission map, which added Democrats to a handful of seats that were previously Republican leaning. One exception is the 7th District in the northern part of the state. That race features a rematch from two years ago, with Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski facing off against Republican Tom Kean Jr., the former state Senate minority leader.

Incumbents cruise to House wins in early New Jersey returns

Incumbents cruise to House wins in early New Jersey returns

New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House races are atop the ticket for voters in Tuesday’s midterm midterm contest. Democrats are defending 10 seats to the Republicans’ two in the first election since congressional districts were redrawn after the 2020 census. Democrat Donald Norcross won reelection in the 1st Congressional District, and Republican Christopher Smith won reelection in the 4th Congressional District. The GOP is optimistic that it can win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia targets Ukraine's energy facilities as winter nears

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News