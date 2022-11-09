UPDATED: South Jersey Election Results

Contests for the state’s 12 U.S. House seats are the top of the ticket this year. New Jersey has no statewide contests or ballot questions. It votes for the Legislature and governor in odd years. The new districts reflect a Democrat-endorsed redistricting commission map, which added Democrats to a handful of seats that were previously Republican leaning. One exception is the 7th District in the northern part of the state. That race features a rematch from two years ago, with Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski facing off against Republican Tom Kean Jr., the former state Senate minority leader.