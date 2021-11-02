Underdog Republicans outperform expectations in LD2, but nothing's final

“We’re feeling good,” Swift said as the team awaited results. “We have a great group here tonight, and we’re really looking forward to getting the results out and hopefully we’re gonna have a victory tonight. Right, Don?”

Guardian said waiting for results made him “nervous as always.”

“You know, it depends on voter turnout,” Guardian said. “Usually, the Democrats worry about the rain and the bad weather because in the old days that’s the people that worked and were coming after work and stuff. I can tell you from my last election as mayor, the worst thing is bad weather because those voting people are my base. And they didn’t come out — little cold, little rainy things like that. So we’ll see.”

Spending in the perennial battleground district was on its way to breaking previous spending records, according to state Election Law Enforcement Commission records for candidate spending through Oct. 19 and independent group spending through Oct. 27.

The Senate seat opened up after incumbent state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, declined to run for reelection and instead opted for a job with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

