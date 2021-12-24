Two South Jersey school districts considered for security enhancement support

School security infrastructure, including shatterproof glass, enhanced exterior lighting, enhanced surveillance technology and remote-operational doors, would also be made available through the funds.

“Making these investments in our schools will ensure safe learning environments for our students,” Murphy said in a statement. “The second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act projects will reach students and schools across our state. I look forward to working with partners in the Legislature to expeditiously get these funds to our schools.”

The Legislature previously granted an initial round of funding, valued at $317.2 million, in May, according to the Governor's Office. Murphy signed legislation one month later to disburse the money.

Through the first round, many Atlantic, Cumberland, Cape May and Ocean county institutions received funds from roughly $65 million for school security enhancements, the Governor's Office has said.