Two South Jersey school districts considered for security enhancement support

Two local school districts are among those statewide being considered for funding to enhance their security measures.
The Lower Cape May Regional School District in Cape May County would get about $73,700, and the Hopewell Township School District in Cumberland County would get about $25,900 under the second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act school security project recommendations.
Gov. Phil Murphy and acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan submitted a formal proposal for the projects to the state Legislature for consideration, the Governor's Office said Wednesday. If approved by the Legislature and enacted by Murphy, $5.15 million of $500 million in bonds, which were approved by voters in 2018, would be disbursed for various security improvements, including silent panic alarms. The devices are designed to alert law enforcement during an emergency and are required under Alyssa's Law.
The 2019 law — named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, a New Jersey native from Woodcliff Lake, Bergen County, who died in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting — requires the state's roughly 2,500 public schools to install silent alarms that communicate life-threatening or emergency situations to law enforcement.
School security infrastructure, including shatterproof glass, enhanced exterior lighting, enhanced surveillance technology and remote-operational doors, would also be made available through the funds.
“Making these investments in our schools will ensure safe learning environments for our students,” Murphy said in a statement. “The second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act projects will reach students and schools across our state. I look forward to working with partners in the Legislature to expeditiously get these funds to our schools.”
The Legislature previously granted an initial round of funding, valued at $317.2 million, in May, according to the Governor's Office. Murphy signed legislation one month later to disburse the money.
Through the first round, many Atlantic, Cumberland, Cape May and Ocean county institutions received funds from roughly $65 million for school security enhancements, the Governor's Office has said.
"We are committed to making New Jersey schools as safe as they can be," Allen-McMillan said in a statement. "This second round of awards will make an additional 60 schools across the state more secure, from the mountains of Warren County to the beaches of Cape May.”
Third-round details and applications will be forthcoming, the Governor's Office said.
