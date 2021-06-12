Two different projects making their way through the Galloway Township regulatory process

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two development projects are winding their way through the township’s regulatory boards.

The Zoning Board of Adjustments met Thursday to reaffirm a decision it made in April that Risley Development, which wants to build an RV Park on New York Road, would have to come back before the Zoning Board to acquire a variance to bring the park.

The Zoning Board decided earlier this spring that Risley’s plans could not be accommodated under the current zoning. Risley wanted an interpretation by the Zoning Board that would have allowed its RV Park without a variance.

The Zoning Board vote Thursday was unanimous.

Next week, another proposed project will come before Township Council for a public hearing and the second reading of an ordinance.

The Pomona Commons redevelopment project by ARK Innovations LLC, which calls for commercial and residential development and parking for a future Pomona train station stop, is scheduled to be on the agenda for the council’s 6:30 p.m. Tuesday regular meeting.

The Township Council is scheduled to decide whether to accept the June 3 Planning Board recommendation that the project’s conceptual plan for Route 30 and Pomona Road does adhere to the township’s master plan.

