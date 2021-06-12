Two different projects making their way through the Galloway Township regulatory process

On April 28 2021, on Biscayne Avenue in Galloway Township, Keira Smith voices her concern over a proposal that Risley Development is asking for a variance to put an RV park in her backyard. View of the back fence with the area in question on the other side.
Our Lady of the Highway, Sea and Air with candles inside and a statue of the Virgin Mary Wednesday June 9, 2021. The area where the Old Assumption Church used to be Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two development projects are winding their way through the township’s regulatory boards.
The Zoning Board of Adjustments met Thursday to reaffirm a decision it made in April that Risley Development, which wants to build an RV Park on New York Road, would have to come back before the Zoning Board to acquire a variance to bring the park.
The Zoning Board decided earlier this spring that Risley’s plans could not be accommodated under the current zoning. Risley wanted an interpretation by the Zoning Board that would have allowed its RV Park without a variance.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Keira Smith has resided for the past 13 years on East Biscayne Avenue here.
Next week, another proposed project will come before Township Council for a public hearing and the second reading of an ordinance.
The Pomona Commons redevelopment project by ARK Innovations LLC, which calls for commercial and residential development and parking for a future Pomona train station stop, is scheduled to be on the agenda for the council’s 6:30 p.m. Tuesday regular meeting.
The Township Council is scheduled to decide whether to accept the June 3 Planning Board recommendation that the project’s conceptual plan for Route 30 and Pomona Road does adhere to the township’s master plan.
