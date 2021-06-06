 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's primary to settle bruising campaigns for Atlantic City mayor, state Senate
0 comments
top story
ELECTION 2021

Tuesday's primary to settle bruising campaigns for Atlantic City mayor, state Senate

{{featured_button_text}}
Polistina v Grossman

2nd District state Senate candidates Vince Polistina, left, and Seth Grossman

 Press photos

In Tuesday’s primary elections, many eyes will be on a handful of South Jersey races.

One such race is for Atlantic City mayor. Traditionally, the Democratic primary winner goes on to win the seat in the general election, as the resort leans heavily Democratic. This year, incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr. is up against Democrat and former firefighter and Assemblyman Tom Foley.

Foley is backed by longtime political organizer Craig Callaway, and the race has gotten ugly, wrapped up in lawsuits stemming from a child sexual abuse case that involved a relative of Small’s wife, La’Quetta.

The winner will face Republican candidate Tom Forkin, who is running unopposed in the primary, in the Nov. 2 general election.

The Republican race to determine who will run in November for state Senate in the 2nd Legislative District, which covers most of Atlantic County, is between two challengers. Incumbent Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, declined to run again.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Vince Polistina, an engineer from Egg Harbor Township and a former assemblyman, is facing well-known Trump conservative Seth Grossman, an Atlantic City lawyer who was the 2nd Congressional District’s Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in 2018.

The winner will face Democratic candidate Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield, who is running unopposed.

The Democratic Atlantic County clerk race is between Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and progressive candidate Mico Lucide, of Mays Landing.

The winner will face GOP candidate Joe Giralo, of Hammonton. Current County Clerk Ed McGettigan is not seeking reelection.

Adding to the excitement Tuesday will be the return to in-person, by-machine voting for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

INSIDE

See how to vote in this year's primary on A2. For a list of candidates in the major contested races, see A3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News