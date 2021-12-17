Trump endorses Van Drew ahead of 2022 midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has once again been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, whom Van Drew pledged his support for after joining the Republican party ahead of the November 2020 election.
Van Drew is up for reelection in 2022, as is every other seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A video from SaveJerseyBlog shows Van Drew standing beside Trump during a fundraiser event at the former president's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump spoke of Van Drew's party switch, saying the then-freshman congressman from South Jersey values a strong military, good schools and condemns cancel culture.
"I'm so proud to be your congressman, and I'm proud to be your friend," Van Drew said.
Van Drew's campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In late 2019, Van Drew left the Democratic Party and became a Republican, gaining Trump's favor after Van Drew publicly decried efforts to impeach the president. This week's endorsement by Trump is the second for Van Drew in as many election cycles.
"It's an honor to give Jeff the endorsement," Trump told fundraiser attendees. "I really can't do too much of it, and I want to make sure the people we endorse are not only going to win — and by the way, I endorse some people that maybe don't have a good chance, but they're outstanding. It's not just like a victory that we're looking for. We're looking for great people."
Trump visited Wildwood, in Van Drew's district, in January 2020 for a "Keep America Great" rally, which was attended by thousands of Trump supporters.
Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden but contested the results, alleging widespread voter fraud. An Associated Press review found fewer than 475 instances of potential voter fraud in the six states whose results were disputed by Trump — a number that would have made no difference in the election.
A look back at U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's career
