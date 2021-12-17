Trump endorses Van Drew ahead of 2022 midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has once again been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, whom Van Drew pledged his support for after joining the Republican party ahead of the November 2020 election.

Van Drew is up for reelection in 2022, as is every other seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A video from SaveJerseyBlog shows Van Drew standing beside Trump during a fundraiser event at the former president's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump spoke of Van Drew's party switch, saying the then-freshman congressman from South Jersey values a strong military, good schools and condemns cancel culture.

"I'm so proud to be your congressman, and I'm proud to be your friend," Van Drew said.

Van Drew's campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In late 2019, Van Drew left the Democratic Party and became a Republican, gaining Trump's favor after Van Drew publicly decried efforts to impeach the president. This week's endorsement by Trump is the second for Van Drew in as many election cycles.