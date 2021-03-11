Toms River attorney denies Guardian allegations in whistleblower lawsuit

Guardian was hired in January 2018 by the previous mayor, Thomas F. Kelaher, according to the suit.

Guardian said in the lawsuit that defendants in the case called him several homophobic slurs and said Amoruso prevented him from being hired later by the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority.

Guardian said he suffered loss of income, benefits and pension credit and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and other relief.

According to the suit, Kelaher had demoted Amoruso from his position as assistant business administrator, and when Hill became mayor, he tried to reinstate Amoruso to that position.

After getting a legal opinion, Guardian alleges he informed Hill that under New Jersey law, the township was not large enough to legally have an assistant business administrator. Guardian alleges Hill then began scheming to fire him.

Guardian also alleges Hill and other officials resisted changing "unfair and restrictive zoning ordinances created by the defendants ... specifically designed to restrict the freedom of religion ... (by) prohibiting Shuls" in the township. Shuls are houses of worship for Orthodox Jews.