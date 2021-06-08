Today's primary to settle bruising campaigns for Atlantic City mayor, state Senate

In today’s primary elections, many eyes will be on a handful of South Jersey races.

One such race is for Atlantic City mayor. Traditionally, the Democratic primary winner goes on to win the seat in the general election, as the resort leans heavily Democratic. This year, incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr. is up against Democrat and former firefighter and Assemblyman Tom Foley.

Foley is backed by longtime political organizer Craig Callaway, and the race has gotten ugly, wrapped up in lawsuits stemming from a child sexual abuse case that involved a relative of Small’s wife, La’Quetta.

The winner will face Republican candidate Tom Forkin, who is running unopposed in the primary, in the Nov. 2 general election.

The Republican race to determine who will run in November for state Senate in the 2nd Legislative District, which covers most of Atlantic County, is between two challengers. Incumbent Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, declined to run again.

Vince Polistina, an engineer from Egg Harbor Township and a former assemblyman, is facing well-known Trump conservative Seth Grossman, an Atlantic City lawyer who was the 2nd Congressional District’s Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in 2018.