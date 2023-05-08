Galloway Township’s Tim Alexander has announced he will run again for the 2024 Democratic nomination to face U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in the 2nd Congressional District.

Alexander won the Democratic nomination in 2022 but was soundly defeated by Van Drew in the general election.

“I have witnessed the challenges our communities face firsthand, and I am confident that my experience, passion, and dedication can bring about the change we so desperately need,” Alexander said in a news release dated May 4.

Alexander successfully ran against engineer Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City, for the Democratic nomination in 2022. Rush announced in February she will run again.

Both are getting an early start on the 2024 election.

House seats are up for election every two years.

Atlantic County Democrats, like those in the other counties in the district, supported Alexander. (Gloucester County Democrats supported both candidates.)

“My campaign is about amplifying the voices of this district’s residents and working collaboratively to create a brighter future for all,” said Alexander, a retired detective captain with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and a civil rights attorney.

Alexander’s campaign said he has spent the time since the 2022 election actively engaged with constituents, deepening his understanding of their needs and crafting a comprehensive plan to address the district’s most pressing issues.

“His platform prioritizes creating well-paying jobs, enhancing educational opportunities, improving services for veterans, expanding healthcare access, and investing in sustainable infrastructure to build a stronger, more resilient community,” the release states.

The Tim Alexander for Congress campaign will officially kick off with a rally, the date and location to be announced shortly, the release states.

Van Drew was first elected to Congress in 2018 as a Democrat, changed parties in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump and was reelected as a Republican in 2020 and 2022.