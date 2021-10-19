Three Atlantic City mayoral candidates agree, disagree and just diss each other in debate

ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard personal jabs at each other, but sometimes agreed on tough issues.

Both incumbent Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr., 47, and Republican candidate Tom Forkin, 59, supported City Council in its decision to end the needle exchange program for intravenous drug users in the city, while independent candidate Jimmy Whitehead said it should remain.

“You can’t just shut it down and walk away,” Whitehead said. “You have to come up with better solutions.”

“I absolutely agree with City Council,” Forkin said. “I want to note my sister Kelly died of addiction. (The needle exchange) is giving people the means to kill themselves … (and) enables drug dealers,” he said, to set up shop knowing customers will have access to free needles.

“We all have people in our families who struggle with addiction,” Small said. “But why does it have to be in Atlantic City? Why not in neighboring towns?”

All three agreed the city needs more police officers but had drastically different ideas of how many more cops are needed and how the city should pay for it.