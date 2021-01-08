Thornton again leads Cape May County government

The meeting had a lighthearted tone, although there was extensive discussion of major events, including COVID-19 and the national vote. Little was said, however, about the biggest news of the day, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election win.

“I think it’s really important that we recognize the importance of elections and the integrity of elections,” Thornton said, adding it has never been more important than it is now, after seeing what was happening around the nation.

Election officials around the country have determined there were no major issues with the vote in 2020, and both federal officials and courts have rejected claims of widespread voter fraud.

Pierson mentioned that when he was sworn in to county government three years ago, there was a massive snowstorm. The county attorney came to his house to administer the oath in his front room, which he believes was the first time the reorganization meeting was delayed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}