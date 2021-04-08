This year's Egg Harbor Township municipal budget increases taxes on homeowners

Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer both complimented Township Administrator Peter J. Miller on his handling of the budget.

"You understood early on that the pandemic would not be short term," Pfrommer said.

Hodson said he remembered the first phone call he had with Miller about COVID-19, and Miller always attacked the problems, sometimes with more severity than some thought necessary.

"Hats off to you Peter," Hodson said. "Great job with this budget."

The major increases in the budget expenditures for this year were in group insurance and pension payments, Hodson said. Pension payments are up by $400,000, and group insurance is up by $300,000, he said.

"We also saw an increase in our landfill costs of $150,000," Hodson said.

The budget does not propose the hiring of any new personnel this year, Hodson said. All positions that were funded last year are funded this year.

The Township Committee has been working on reducing the overall debt payment for the township, Hodson said.