There’s a race in Middle Township, but GOP majorities are secure in Cape towns

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two lifelong township residents are facing off for one of three seats on the Township Committee this year, as incumbent James Norris asks voters for a second term.

Norris, a Republican, is challenged by Melisha Anderson-Ruiz, the Democratic nominee.

Middle Township had once been a Democratic stronghold, an exception in Cape May County where registered Republicans far outnumber registered Democrats.

Current Mayor Tim Donohue brought in the township’s first Republican majority in decades, and Norris’ election to a first term in 2019 meant the three-member township governing body was entirely Republican for the first time in memory.

Anderson said she has long been involved in the community. Her mother had organized Children United to Resist Temptation, or CURT, after Curt Anderson, her son and the candidate’s brother, was killed on the Garden State Parkway, attempting to cross the lanes instead of using the overpass.

In a recent interview, Anderson, 38, said it was the events of 2020 that got her involved in politics. This is her first time running for office.

“I never actually imagined myself on this platform at all, but I’ve always been community oriented,” she said. After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Anderson became more involved politically.

“Those events were the catalyst for me changing my view about how to be involved in my community,” she said. That included participating in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, including one in Cape May Court House at which Quanette Vasser-McNeal participated. Then the vice president of the local NAACP chapter, Vasser-McNeal later ran for the Township Committee as a Democrat. “At one point she handed me the mic and I began speaking. I don’t know what I said. I can’t remember. But from that point on, we became this pair,” Anderson said. She worked on Vasser-McNeal’s campaign, and Vasser-McNeal is now her campaign manager.

For Norris, it was helping Donohue’s campaign while still a teenager that sparked his political involvement. Both candidates cited concern for their community as motivating their efforts.

“The first time I ran, my main driving force was that a lot of my generation, a lot of my friends moved out of town and I stayed,” he said. “And I always felt like this was such a great place to raise a family and to work. I saw an entire generation up and leave and take their talents to other parts of the country.”

For the most part, that exodus came because of a lack of year-round jobs in the area, he said. He believes the current Township Committee has done a good job of encouraging business growth.

Norris, who will be 31 by Election Day, has a framed photo of Ronald Reagan in his office at Township Hall, along with drawings done by local children. Reagan was elected to his first term as president a decade before Norris was born.

He said he loved Reagan’s sense of humor.

Norris married his wife, Katarzyna, during his first campaign, and this year, the couple had a daughter. He graduated from Atlantic Cape Community College with an associate’s degree and took classes at Stockton University but did not complete his bachelor’s degree.

He said he worked construction with his father, and now works for Cape May County in the facilities and services department.

Norris described Donohue as a political mentor.

“He has a lot of knowledge and a lot of skill,” Norris said. “I like to learn from him, but I like to keep my own flavor of doing things.”

Anderson began her career with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, working as the community justice coordinator. She said that job required her to build relationships between police departments and other law enforcement agencies, and between law enforcement and the community, she said.

She worked there from 2008 until 2014. She received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2007 and a master’s degree in education in 2020, she said, both from Stockton.

She is now an educator at Middle Township Elementary #1.

Anderson is separated and has a daughter.

She said her focus is on housing, which she described as a national, state and local issue. She also spoke about how the residents of the Whitesboro section of the township connect with the larger township community. Many feel that Whitesboro, which historically has been a majority Black community, is not always treated fairly, she said.

Norris also is focused on the section of the township where he grew up, Rio Grande. He has pushed for the creation of a new advisory board to address persistent problems there, and believes that will be the focus of his second term.

“That’s going to be one of our major pushes going forward,” he said. That includes finding long-term answers to homelessness, he said. “The major issue is going to be mental health. There are not a lot of mental health services in the area.”

If Anderson wins Nov. 8, the GOP would still have a 2-1 majority on the committee. She said she would be able to work with the other members if elected.

If every Democrat on the ballot in Cape May County won on Nov. 8, it would not change the majority in county government or in a single municipality.

Around the county

In several communities, the GOP has a clear field, with no challengers appearing on the ballot. Just the same, the Democrats who are running say the party is growing, and they feel good about their chances this year.

Cape May has the possibility of a major change in local government, with four of the five seats on City Council up for a vote, but the city’s elections are nonpartisan, with no party affiliation listed on the ballot.

In Upper Township, Woodbine and Dennis Township, Republican candidates are running unopposed, including Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky, who has held that office for 32 years.

In a recent interview, Pikolycky compared serving as mayor to undertaking house renovations, in that there is always more to be done.

“At first, you think you’re going to just fix up the kitchen, but then the bathroom needs to be replaced,” he said.

Upper’s election was essentially decided in the spring, when incumbent Mark Pancoast and his running mate Victor Nappen easily fended off a primary challenge.

Nappen, 37, is a teacher in Middle Township and is raising his family in the same Upper Township neighborhood where he grew up. This is his first time running for office.

In Lower Township, the three ward seats are up for a vote, with a challenge in the 3rd Ward, where Democrat Chris “Kit” Marlowe is facing Roland Roy Jr. First ward incumbent Thomas Conrad and Kevin Coombs in the 2nd Ward are running unopposed.

There, too, the governing body is entirely Republican, meaning if elected, Marlowe would be up against a 4-1 majority on the Township Council.

Marlowe, 71, is a retired safety manager of a civil engineering company. He ran for Township Council unsuccessfully in 2020.

There is also a Democrat running in North Wildwood, where Maria Mattera is challenging Republican Margaret Bishop in the 1st Ward, and independent Victor Foschini is running against Republican Jennifer Gensemer in Stone Harbor for City Council.