The idea of a Galloway train stop has come back out of mothballs

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An idea that has come up periodically since at least the 1990s — a train stop in Galloway Township's Pomona section — has been revived with a greater chance of happening this time.

The Atlantic City Rail Line Coalition was formed recently to focus on the short- and long-term improvement of access to and service along the Atlantic City Rail Line, which stretches from the resort to Philadelphia.

Also, the Galloway Township Council adopted a redevelopment plan last month for the proposed Pomona Commons at Route 30 and Pomona Road by ARK Innovations LLC, which includes space for both a train stop and parking for the cars that would use it.

Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford has lived in Galloway for 20 years. She remembers the idea receiving some media attention at least 10 years ago. She attended a developer meeting at least three months ago that included a NJ Transit representative where everyone was in agreement that it was a good idea.

"A lot of connections are being made. A lot of different entities seemed to be for it," Crawford said, counting Stockton University among them. "It makes me hopeful it could potentially happen for us."