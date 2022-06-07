 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Testa wants further hearings on voter database legislation

TRENTON — State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, used New Jersey's primary election day to voice his growing fear over voter registration, looking for support in the state Senate on legislation to clean up the state's voter database.

Testa on Tuesday called on his colleagues in the Senate to hold hearings on a bill he cosponsors with a handful of Republicans that would require the New Jersey secretary of state to form a voter list maintenance and crosscheck program.

The bill also would call for a yearly report for the governor and state Legislature on certain voter registration data.

The bill was introduced in the Senate and referred to the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee on Jan. 11, according to the Legislature's website.

Testa's latest worries originate from a study on voter registration performed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2012 that it says serves as a public interest law firm dedicated to preserving election integrity. 

The study claims 8,239 New Jersey residents were registered twice or more to vote, using variations of their names. The state's voter roll also has 2,398 registrants who appear to be 105 years of age or older.

How the study was performed or where its curators obtained its information is unclear.

“The fact that we are still dealing with incorrect voter registrations after so many calls to fix our voter rolls is as infuriating as it is mystifying,” Testa said in a statement Tuesday. “The Senate must move forward after four-plus years of Murphy administration inaction to help secure and strengthen the faith of voters in our democratic process. I’m calling on Senate leadership to schedule a hearing on legislation I have cosponsored with other members of the Republican caucus to protect the integrity of New Jersey’s elections.”

State Sen. Mike Testa

Testa

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

